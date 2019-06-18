Eloquii’s New Fest Life Collection Is the Plus-Size Capsule Wardrobe You’ll Be Obsessed with This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

It’s already mid-June—if you can believe—and the weather just continues to heat up. I’ve already grown tired of wearing denim shorts and tees every single day, so I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for outfit inspiration that’s both summery and unique. Lucky for all of us, plus-size brand Eloquii’s latest summer collection, Fest Life, is the perfect way to amp up your warm-weather wardrobe. These festival-inspired pieces will give you the flare you want while still looking oh-so-chic (and even work appropriate!). You’ll be dying to wear these adorable styles at the office, brunch with your girls or on any and every summer vacation you have planned this season.

From easy breezy plus-size dresses to jumpsuits begging to come home to your closet, this capsule collection is exactly what your summer wardrobe needs. Bright and fun colors abound, the silhouettes are perfect for keeping you cool on hot days and the styles are timeless (while still staying on-trend). Available in sizes 14-28, these bold looks are Instagram-worthy—which is, of course, basically the only reason I even try and look cute anymore. If I can’t take a cute photo in whatever I’m wearing, what’s the point? But these summery Eloquii looks are truly the ideal situation for photoshoots, summer concerts and the like. You’re sure to stand out this season in these adorable ensembles.

1. Cinched Waist Chambray Dress, $79.95 at Eloquii

You can never go wrong with a chambray dress for summer, am I right?

2. Flare Sleeve Scuba Dress, $59.95 at Eloquii

Hate to see you go, but love to watch you leave (in this dress).

3. Handkerchief Hem Dress, $79.95 at Eloquii

So bright and fun!

4. Jumpsuit with Cut-Out, $89.95 at Eloquii

Pair this jumpsuit with a bright heel, and you’re ready to rumble.

5. Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress, $99.95 at Eloquii

The kimono style of this dress is so cute for summer.

6. Mixed Print Kimono Sleeve Dress, Coming Soon at Eloquii

Pattern mixing all day every day.

7. Pleated Neckline Top, $54.95 at Eloquii

Perfect for pairing with your favorite bright pants.

8. Printed Kimono Robe, $59.95 at Eloquii

Yes, this is a freakin’ robe!

9. Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit, $89.95 at Eloquii

I’m honestly obsessed with this jumpsuit.

10. Striped Belted Fit & Flare Dress, $89.95 at Eloquii

This dress gives me majorly chic safari vibes, and I’m into it.

