23 Plus-Size Spring Coats So Cute, You'll Wish It Would Stay Cold Forever

Maggie Griswold
23 Plus-Size Spring Coats So Cute, You’ll Wish It Would Stay Cold Forever
Photo: Candace Napier.

Yes, spring is officially here, but that doesn’t mean it’s not still chilly outside. While the temperatures are definitely warming up (especially on the west coast), it’s not quite time to put away all your cooler weather garments. For days when the wind chill is just a little too much to handle or cool nights when you know you’ll need a little something to keep you from shivering, cute plus-size spring coats are the perfect wardrobe option.

Spring coats are the weather-appropriate addition to your closet you might just be missing right now. I didn’t realize spring coats were even a thing until recently, but now I’m obsessed. Basically, spring coats are everything you need to transition your wardrobe to warm weather. Some are super lightweight (for those of us who dwell in the west, where the temperatures have been higher recently) and others are more heavy-duty (for those who have been experiencing annoyingly chilly weather this spring). Whatever your weather situation, you can’t go wrong with a coat that screams spring—and also keeps you from freezing.

Transitioning your wardrobe from winter to spring can be a tedious process, but think of me as your personal guide through this difficult time. I’ve searched for the cutest plus-size spring coats—which, if you wear plus sizes, you know finding extended sizing that’s also stylish can be challenging—and I found 23 perfectly springy options on offer right now. From fuzzy and warm to airy and cool, there are myriad adorable plus-size spring coats that are ready to be your transitional wardrobe’s BFF.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

1. Puff Sleeve Trench Coat, $119.95 at Eloquii

Just when you think a trench coat can’t get any cuter—add puff sleeves.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

2. DESIGN Curve Coat with Dropped Collar, $111 at ASOS

Baby blue is the spring color you definitely want in your wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

3. Sanctuary Faux Fur Mini Parka, $229 at Nordstrom

This coat is reversible, so I’ll take ten.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

4. Packable Hooded Raincoat, $49.99 at Full Beauty

Spring will inevitably bring rain, so you’ll want a cute raincoat, of course.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

5. Longline Anorak, $200 at Anthropologie

Chic and practical, so you can wear it every day.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

6. Mixed Print Duster, $89.95 at Eloquii

A flower power vibe if I ever saw one.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

7. Long Tailored Blazer, $109.95 at Eloquii

A chic blazer coat that’s totally work appropriate.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

8. Duster Coat in Snake, $64 at ASOS

Snake print is totally a neutral now—get on board.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

9. Halogen Double-Breasted Trench Coat, $198 at Nordstrom

Cute, versatile and waterproof.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

10. Cord Boyfriend Coat, $95 at ASOS

This coat is just slouchy enough to make you look effortlessly cool.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

11. 1.State Faux Mink Crop Jacket, $169 at Nordstrom

So warm and cozy, but still looks great with your spring wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

12. Tier Me Roar Jacket, $65 at Modcloth

OK, ruffles; I see you (and I love you).

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

13. Flounce Duster, $54.99 at Full Beauty

Hot pink flare sleeves are the way to my heart.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

14. In With the Whimsical Cotton Jacket, $75 at Modcloth

A spring staple you need in your wardrobe.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

15. Stripe Duster Coat, $72 at ASOS

This duster coat is beyond cute. I’m obsessed.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

16. Classic Imagination Trench, $149 at Modcloth

A classic trench with a pop of color. What’s not to love?

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

17. Mixed Print Duster, $119.95 at Eloquii

So cozy you could wear it as a robe.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

18. Kensie Notch Lapel Peplum Coat, $129.90 at Nordstrom

You can wear this coat fall, winter or spring.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

19. Fleece Jacket, $49.99 at Fully Beauty

This coat is just thick enough to keep you cozy without making you sweat.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

20. Ava & Viv Drapey Trench Coat, $39.99 at Target

The perfect addition to your favorite spring ensemble.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Spring Coats

21. Embellished Coat, $89.99 at Roaman’s

This lilac coat is perfect for spring.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

22. Plisse Textured Coat, $95 at ASOS

Pretty in pink all spring long.

STYLECASTER | Plus Size Spring Coats

22. Badgley Mischka Angelina Trench Coat,

Just a classic (and pretty) spring piece.

 

