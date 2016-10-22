15 Pairs of Plus-Size Skinny Jeans to Shop Now

On some level I am conscious that there was a time when stretch skinny jeans didn’t exist, but man am I glad we’re on the other side of it. Especially now, in 2016, when the options for all sizes have never been more plentiful.

If you’re looking for plus-size skinny jeans, you can shop Forever 21’s ultra-stretchy, ultra-affordable jeggings, or splurge on designer denim that’ll hold up for years with James Jeans’ Curvy Plus styles. Concerned about fit? Check out reviews from bloggers whose shape is similar to yours, and take advantage of stores with liberal return and exchange policies.

Click through the gallery for some of the best skinnies on sale right now for sizes 14-plus. On top of your classic indigo, black, and faded blue, you’ll find some of the biggest trends of the moment: embroidery, raw hems, paint splatter, and lace-up details.