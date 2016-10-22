StyleCaster
15 Pairs of Plus-Size Skinny Jeans to Shop Now

by
Photo: Tanesha Awashti

On some level I am conscious that there was a time when stretch skinny jeans didn’t exist, but man am I glad we’re on the other side of it. Especially now, in 2016, when the options for all sizes have never been more plentiful.

If you’re looking for plus-size skinny jeans, you can shop Forever 21’s ultra-stretchy, ultra-affordable jeggings, or splurge on designer denim that’ll hold up for years with James Jeans’ Curvy Plus styles. Concerned about fit? Check out reviews from bloggers whose shape is similar to yours, and take advantage of stores with liberal return and exchange policies.

Click through the gallery for some of the best skinnies on sale right now for sizes 14-plus. On top of your classic indigo, black, and faded blue, you’ll find some of the biggest trends of the moment: embroidery, raw hems, paint splatter, and lace-up details.

Deep Cuff Skinny Jean, $59.95; at Lane Bryant (sizes 14-28)

Skinny Roll-Up Paint Jean, $118; at Melissa McCarthy Seven7 (sizes 2-28W)

RI Plus Grey Wash Amelie Super-Skinny Jeans, $84; at River Island (sizes 14-20)

Love & Legend Embroidered Denim Pant, $98; at Addition Elle (sizes 12-26)

Fringe-Hem Slit-Knee Skinny Jean, $26.70 (was $44.50); at Ashley Stewart (sizes 12-26)

Twiggy Curvy in Espionage, $198; at James Jeans (sizes 12W-26W)

Multi-Zip Jeggings, $68.90; at Torrid (sizes 10-30)

Ami Skinny Legging in Sure Stretch Denim, $144; at NYDJ (sizes 14W-28W)

H&M+ Slim Regular Jeans, $24.99 (was $49.99); at H&M (sizes 14-24)

Deconstructed Skinny Jean, $79.95; at Lane Bryant (sizes 14-28)

ASOS Curve High-Waist Ridley Skinny Jeans, $46; at ASOS (sizes 14-24)

Plus-Size Distressed Jeans, $29.90; at Forever 21 (sizes 12-20)

Yoga Jeans Skinny Jeans, $125; at Coverstory (sizes 12-24)

The Skinny Jean with Short Inseam, $25.29 (was $38.90); at Fashion to Figure (sizes 12-24)

Skinny with Floral Embroidery, $118; at Slink (sizes 10-24)

