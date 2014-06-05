StyleCaster
12 Pairs of Badass Plus-Size Skinny Jeans

As a trend, skinny jeans aren’t exactly new, but they are undeniable wardrobe staples. And despite fashion folklore, they can be worn by anyone, including women that are plus-size.  Another denim trend that’s not new: Massively ripped jeans, which we’ve been spotting on street style stars, off-duty models, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

MORE: How to Make Ripped Jeans Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

To that end, we’ve rounded up 12 pairs of plus-size skinny jeans, some of which are ripped, distressed, and super-trendy (in a good way, not a slave-to-fashion way.) Whether you pair them with heels and a blouse, or a pair of slip-on sneakers and a tee, these plus-size skinny jeans are anything but basic.

MORE: 25 Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers That Are Changing The Game

ASOS CURVE Highwaist Skinny Jean In Distressed Rip, $61; at ASOS

 

Acid Wash Skinny Jeans, $24.80; at Forever 21

White Distressed Skinnies, $34.99; at Rainbow

Acid Wash Skinnies, $34.99; at Rainbow

ASOS CURVE Ridley Skinny In Mid Wash With Ripped Knee, $61; at ASOS

Skinny Jeans, $49.99; at Torrid

LANA WET LOOK SKINNY JEANS (up to size 28), $64.99; at Simply Bee  

High Waist Destroyed Denim, $76; at Kami Shade

Essential Skinny Jeans, $49.99; at Eloquii

Skinny Boyfriend Jean, at Gwynnie Bee

Light Wash Ankle Pants, $32.50; Fashion to Figure 

 

Levi's Legging Skinny Jeans, $29.90; at Levi's

Plus Distressed Skinny Jeans, $42; at Old Navy

