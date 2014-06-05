12 Pairs of Badass Plus-Size Skinny Jeans

As a trend, skinny jeans aren’t exactly new, but they are undeniable wardrobe staples. And despite fashion folklore, they can be worn by anyone, including women that are plus-size. Another denim trend that’s not new: Massively ripped jeans, which we’ve been spotting on street style stars, off-duty models, and celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

To that end, we’ve rounded up 12 pairs of plus-size skinny jeans, some of which are ripped, distressed, and super-trendy (in a good way, not a slave-to-fashion way.) Whether you pair them with heels and a blouse, or a pair of slip-on sneakers and a tee, these plus-size skinny jeans are anything but basic.