Everything from Plus-Size Brand Roaman’s Is 40% Off, and I’m Freaking Out

Spring has sprung, and I’ve been furiously searching for good deals on new spring clothes. When you wear plus-sizes, though, those searches become much more limited, and it’s harder to find good deals on clothes that are cute and in my size. But right now, I’m freaking out, because plus-size brand Roaman’s has a sale happening that’s seriously so perfect for amping up your spring wardrobe. Through Saturday, April 13, Roaman’s is blessing us all with a 40% off sitewide sale. You’re freaking out too, now, right?

In my twisted shopping math, 40% is basically half-price. (Let me have this, OK? I need excuses to shop more.) So, what better way to refresh your spring wardrobe than with almost half-off of everything? And Roaman’s has, like, anything you could want. From trendy denim styles and cute blouses (for both work and play) to frilly dresses and wide-fit shoes, you’ll find everything you need to fill up your closet—and all at 40% off right now. If I’m dreaming right now, no one pinch me, because I do not want to wake up.

One thing I love about Roaman’s is that they cater to pretty much all ages. I’m in my 20s, and I love so many of the clothes they have. But I know multiple generations of women who also think their selection is fantastic. I picked some of my personal favorite pieces from the site for you to peruse, but if what I like isn’t your style, go check out the Roaman’s website! They seriously have something for everyone. And with 40% off sitewide (FYI: There’s a code on the site for you to enter during checkout), you have basically nothing to lose. Catch me adding everything to my cart in the next few days, because I’m obsessed with this plus-size clothing sale.

I’m obsessed with the dotted lacy hem of these jeans.

2. The Maylie Mule by Comfortview, $69.99 $41.99 at Roaman’s

A fun fact about me is that I really love mules, and this mule comes in medium, wide, and extra wide.

3. Crinkle Lace Tunic, $49.99 $29.99 at Roaman’s

I love how classic (but pretty) this blouse is. It’s perfect for layering over leggings or skinny jeans.

4. Crinkle Wrap Maxi Dress, $102.99 $61.79 at Roaman’s

The eyelet sleeves on this dress are such a pretty detail.

5. The Sidney Booties by Comfortview, $39.99 $23.99 at Roaman’s

The cutest spring bootie!

6. Refined Denim Moto Jacket, $104.99 $62.99 at Roaman’s

I love that this jacket looks like a moto jacket, but isn’t as heavy. It’s perfect for spring.

7. Fringe-Hem Jean by Denim 24/7, $69.99 $41.99 at Roaman’s

The fringe detail is everything to me (and has been super hard to find in plus-sizes).

8. Illusion Lace Tunic, $67.99 $40.79 at Roaman’s

I’m a sucker for lace detail.

9. Trapeze Shirtdress with Button Front, $74.99 $44.99 at Roaman’s

The cutest dress you can wear to work or just out to lunch.

10. The Brea Mule by Comfortview, $49.99 $29.99 at Roaman’s

You’ll want to wear these shoes everywhere.

11. Colorblock Tee, $19.99 $11.99 at Roaman’s

I can never pass up a good colorblock.

12. Long Denim Jacket, $69.99 $41.99 at Roaman’s

I’ve been really into longer denim jackets lately, and this one fits the bill.

