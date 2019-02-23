Your Everything Guide to Plus-Size Party Dresses

Scroll To See More Images

Your BFF’s birthday party, dinner with your partner or somehow finding yourself in a speakeasy-inspired club—there’s always a reason to don a cute dress. Whether you like to pair dresses with heels or sneakers, you can never go wrong with an outfit that requires so little effort. (I mean, a dress is just one article of clothing.) Whatever excuse you have, there are so many plus-size party dresses on offer right now, and they’re ready to take your weekend from drab to fab. (Yes, I did just say that.)

Dresses are the perfect item of clothing for anyone. They come in all different lengths with different types of sleeves, colors, fabrics—you name it. Whatever your personal style, there is a cute dress for you. And when it comes to parties, a dress is always a good wardrobe option. The accessories you pair with your party dress can determine whether you’re hanging out a friend’s house party or going to a fancy rooftop soirée. Hell, you could go to both in one night, wearing the same party dress, and just change up the shoes and accessories. There are endless ways to rock a party dress.

While many brands have yet to introduce extended sizing into their collections, there are still so many plus-size party dresses that are available for you to rock all night long. I’ve found 35 different plus-size party dresses suitable for any occasion. No matter your personal vibe, whether you like ’em revealing or like to keep things covered, there’s a cute party dress calling your name. Get ready to strut your stuff your next night out.

Your Time to Shine Maxi Dress, $129 at Modcloth

All eyes will be on you in this gorgeous dress.

Scuba Peplum Mini Dress, $42 at Forever 21

LBD with peplum twist.

Ruched Waist Mini Dress, $48 at ASOS

Feelin’ red hot.

Elvira Metallic Batwing Dress, $37.70 at ELVI

Total space babe vibes going on.

Catch Me Looking Cozy Sweater Dress, $39.99 at Fashion Nova

Yes, turtleneck sweaters can be sexy.

Off the Shoulder Ruffle Dress, $119 at Eloquii

You’ll look like a ray of sunshine!

Fabulous Fit and Flare Dress, $149 at Modcloth

We love a classic fit and flare dress like this one.

Outrageous Fortune Ruffle Wrap Dress, $40 at ASOS

This dress is so cute, I’d probably wear it every day.

Coral Maxi Dress, $17.90 at Forever 21

Spring is calling, and she wants you to wear this dress.

Don’t Doubt Me Dress, $24.99 at Fashion Nova

For your inner wild child.

Bow Shoulder Fit and Flare Dress, $119 at Eloquii

This dress is honestly just so classy.

Denim Mini Tunic Dress, $140 at JIBRI

You can dress this baby up or down.

Glamorous Maxi Wrap Dress, $67 at ASOS

Catch me wearing this to every party ever.

You’re Not Slick Mini Dress, $39.99 at Fashion Nova

If you want all eyes on you, this is the dress you should wear.

Shift Mini Dress, $210 at JIBRI

Spice up this dress with wild accessories.

Savor the Occasion A-Line Dress, $75 at Modcloth

Circus tent, but make it fashion.

Fringe Strapless Dress, $199.90 at Eloquii

I can see the boomerangs already.

Mini Sundress, $45 at ASOS

The weather will warm up, OK?

Zoey Dress, $109 at Premme

This dress is just super chic.

Structured Flounce Midi Dress, $35 at Forever 21

IDK how you’d walk quickly in this dress, but it’s so cute, I don’t care.

Illuminated Elegance Chiffon Maxi Dress, $119 at Modcloth

It’d be like wearing a beautiful garden.

River Island Wrap Dress in Chocolate, $57 at ASOS

Anyone else need a Hershey’s bar after staring at this chocolate dress?

Asym Hem Dress with Rib Trim, $139.90 at Eloquii

I love the striped details on this dress.

Striped Metallic Cut-Out Dress, $24.90 at Forever 21

The type of dress you wear to parties that become legend.

Religion Maxi Dress in Zebra, $158 at ASOS

I’m in love with this chic take on zebra print.

Poplin Mini Tunic Dress, $140 at JIBRI

Pretty in pink.

Heavenly Haute Tiered Maxi Dress, $149 at Modcloth

Wear this to any occasion where you want to look good. (So, wear it everywhere.)

Knot Front Accordion Dress, $110.90 at Eloquii

The knot front on this dress is so cute!

Heather Ruched Velvet Bodycon Dress, $31.90 at ELVI

Everything about this dress is just too perfect.

Fashion Union Plunge Front Tea Dress, $45 at ASOS

Buy yourself a bouquet of flowers—or just wear this dress instead.

Printed Flare Sleeve Dress, $119.90 at Eloquii

It’s like wearing modern art.

OLA Twist Detail Dress, $89.90 at ELVI

You’d be the bright spot in anyone’s day wearing this dress.

Peachy Queen Maxi Dress, $129 at Modcloth

The three different shades of green on this dress are stunning.

Fashion Union Floral Shirt Dress, $45 at ASOS

The long sleeves on this dress transition it perfectly to cool spring nights.

Puff Sleeve Dress, $109.90 at Eloquii

You can never go wrong with a classic black dress and fun heels.

Spoken Sweetness Embroidered Dress, $75 at Modcloth

How cute are the bees embroidered on the collar of this dress?

