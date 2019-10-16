21 Plus-Size Party Dresses With Sleeves, So You Can Look *Hot* Even When It’s Cold

Scroll To See More Images

Going out for your best friend’s birthday, trying that new fancy sushi place in your neighborhood or finding yourself on the dance floor at a stranger’s wedding (Hey, it could happen!)—there’s always a reason to don a cute dress. Whether you like to pair dresses with heels or sneakers, you can never go wrong with an outfit that requires so little effort. (I mean, a dress is just one article of clothing.) Whatever excuse you have, there are so many plus-size party dresses with sleeves on offer right now, and they’re ready to make you look hot AF even as the temperatures cool down.

Dresses are absolutely the perfect article of clothing for any season, but especially fall and winter. They come in all different lengths with different types of sleeves, colors, fabrics—you name it. Long sleeve dresses in particular are the ideal situation for chilly nights. With long sleeves, you don’t have to worry about freezing while waiting for your Uber or if there’s a draft in the restaurant. By just adding a little bit of extra fabric, you’ll forego the goosebumps and focus on having an incredible evening instead.

Whatever your personal style, there is a cute dress for you. And when it comes to parties, a dress is always a good wardrobe option. The accessories you pair with your party dress can determine whether you’re hanging out a friend’s house party or going to a fancy rooftop soirée. Hell, you could go to both in one night, wearing the same party dress, and just change up the shoes and accessories. There are endless ways to rock a party dress. While many brands have yet to introduce extended sizing into their collections, there are still so many plus-size party dresses that are available for you to rock all night long. I’ve found 21 plus-size party dresses (with sleeves!) suitable for any occasion. No matter your personal vibe, whether you like ’em revealing or like to keep things covered, there’s a cute party dress calling your name. Get ready to strut your stuff your next night out.

Shimmering all night long.

Zebra print might be the cutest animal print to exist.

Hello velvet, and hello sheer sleeves.

A paisley dress truly perfect for fall parties.

Shine bright like a diamond.

OK, how perfect are these colors?!

This dress comes in three other colors, and I want them all.

Your LBD just got a major upgrade.

Just the right amount of shimmer.

I need this dress in my closet ASAP.

Clashing patterns in the chicest way.

Sequins, sequins and more sequins, thanks.

Clearly I can’t get enough of the sheer sleeves trend.

This dress is easy to change from day to night with just a quick accessories switch.

These might be the chicest polka dots I’ve ever seen.

The perfect simple maxi for your next night out on the town.

A sweater dress is the perfect piece to pair with sneakers, booties or heels—your choice!

Get ready to dance all night long in this green number.

More polka dots, because why not?

A gray sweater dress is endlessly cool.

Sequins and snake print? You’re sure to be the talk of the town in this gown.

