21 Plus-Size Party Dresses With Sleeves, So You Can Look *Hot* Even When It’s Cold

Photo: ModCloth/Eloquii/Cierra Miller.

Going out for your best friend’s birthday, trying that new fancy sushi place in your neighborhood or finding yourself on the dance floor at a stranger’s wedding (Hey, it could happen!)—there’s always a reason to don a cute dress. Whether you like to pair dresses with heels or sneakers, you can never go wrong with an outfit that requires so little effort. (I mean, a dress is just one article of clothing.) Whatever excuse you have, there are so many plus-size party dresses with sleeves on offer right now, and they’re ready to make you look hot AF even as the temperatures cool down.

Dresses are absolutely the perfect article of clothing for any season, but especially fall and winter. They come in all different lengths with different types of sleeves, colors, fabrics—you name it. Long sleeve dresses in particular are the ideal situation for chilly nights. With long sleeves, you don’t have to worry about freezing while waiting for your Uber or if there’s a draft in the restaurant. By just adding a little bit of extra fabric, you’ll forego the goosebumps and focus on having an incredible evening instead.

Whatever your personal style, there is a cute dress for you. And when it comes to parties, a dress is always a good wardrobe option. The accessories you pair with your party dress can determine whether you’re hanging out a friend’s house party or going to a fancy rooftop soirée. Hell, you could go to both in one night, wearing the same party dress, and just change up the shoes and accessories. There are endless ways to rock a party dress. While many brands have yet to introduce extended sizing into their collections, there are still so many plus-size party dresses that are available for you to rock all night long. I’ve found 21 plus-size party dresses (with sleeves!) suitable for any occasion. No matter your personal vibe, whether you like ’em revealing or like to keep things covered, there’s a cute party dress calling your name. Get ready to strut your stuff your next night out.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Your Time to Shine Mini Dress $89
buy it

Shimmering all night long.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Pleated Midi Zebra Dress $89
buy it

Zebra print might be the cutest animal print to exist.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Divine and Conquer Velvet Dress $99
buy it

Hello velvet, and hello sheer sleeves.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Paisley Ruffle Mesh Dress $69
buy it

A paisley dress truly perfect for fall parties.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
RACHEL Rachel Roy Metallic Wrap Dress $159
buy it

Shine bright like a diamond.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Endless Mini Dress $228
buy it

OK, how perfect are these colors?!

STYLECASTER | Trendy Plus Size Cocktail Dresses
Sparkle Maxi Dress with Wrap Skirt $169.95
buy it

This dress comes in three other colors, and I want them all.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Vivienne Dress $129.95
buy it

Your LBD just got a major upgrade.

STYLECASTER | Trendy Plus Size Cocktail Dresses
An Enchanted Evening Maxi Dress $199
buy it

Just the right amount of shimmer.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Leigth Pink Leopard Print Long Sleeve… $85
buy it

I need this dress in my closet ASAP.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Ross Midi Dress $288
buy it

Clashing patterns in the chicest way.

STYLECASTER | Trendy Plus Size Cocktail Dresses
Sequin Dolman Sleeve Dress $129.95
buy it

Sequins, sequins and more sequins, thanks.

STYLECASTER | Trendy Plus Size Cocktail Dresses
Apogee of Elegance Long Sleeve Dress $79
buy it

Clearly I can’t get enough of the sheer sleeves trend.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Dropped Shoulder Kimono Wrap Dress $139.95
buy it

This dress is easy to change from day to night with just a quick accessories switch.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Davies Mini Dress $266
buy it

These might be the chicest polka dots I’ve ever seen.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Dream Date Maxi Dress $52
buy it

The perfect simple maxi for your next night out on the town.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Ribbed Knit Sweater Dress $89
buy it

A sweater dress is the perfect piece to pair with sneakers, booties or heels—your choice!

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Mirabelle Dress $79.95
buy it

Get ready to dance all night long in this green number.

STYLECASTER | Trendy Plus Size Cocktail Dresses
Dazzle Do It Dotted Dress $99
buy it

More polka dots, because why not?

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Metallic Ribbed Maxi Mock Neck Dress $109.95
buy it

A gray sweater dress is endlessly cool.

STYLECASTER | Plus-Size Party Dresses with Sleeves
Sequin Easy Dress with V Back $119.95
buy it

Sequins and snake print? You’re sure to be the talk of the town in this gown.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

