19 Plus-Size Party Dresses to Score on Sale Right Freakin’ Now

I don’t know about you, but when I show up to an event, I like to be the best-dressed person there. It doesn’t always happen for me—OK, it rarely happens—but that’s mostly because I have a limited number of going out or party clothes. But, these plus-size party dress sales I’ve been rummaging through are about to change all that. Whether you’re like me and need to stock up on some event-worthy outfits, or you just love a good dress sale, this shopping guide is about to be your saving grace.

While I’m not typically the kind of person who wears dresses 24/7, I firmly believe that parties and other social events are the perfect time to don them. Maxi, midi, mini—whatever your jam, dresses are the solution to every party wardrobe crisis. Need something work-friendly? There’s a party dress for that. Need something sexy? I’ve got a party dress for that. Need something for that event where you’re not sure how dressed up you should be? Party. Dress. For. That.

Seriously, I found 19 super cute plus-size party dresses fit for any occasion. Plus, they’re all on sale. Wear them now, wear them later—just wear them. You’re going to look amazing, and one step closer to getting that best-dressed-at-the-party feeling.

1. Satin Wrap Dress with Puff Sleeves, $134.90 $39.97 at Eloquii

I can’t think of a party where this wouldn’t be the perfect dress to wear.

2. AX Paris Plus Midi Peplum Dress, $6 8 $45 at ASOS

This dress reminds me of spending afternoons in a cool museum—but in party dress form.

3. Ruffle Sleeve Shirtdress, $24.90 $12.45 at Forever 21

This dress is work-friendly, party-friendly and drinks-on-the-town-friendly.

4. Lady Love Song Sheath Dress, $89 $69.99 at Modcloth

You’ll look red hot.

5. Club L Crushed Velour Blazer Dress, $89 $45 at ASOS

A crushed velour blazer dress? Am I dreaming?

6. Influence Stripe Wrap Dress, $52 $38 at ASOS

I’m honestly just in love with this dress.

7. Fringe Detail Shift Dress, $110.90 $54.99 at Eloquii

That fringe detail, though!

8. Fashionably Dashing Floral Dress, $79 $39.99 at Modcloth

Perfect for that brunch party or bridal shower you have coming up.

9. Tiered Plisse Maxi Skater Dress, $72 $21.50 at ASOS

This looks comfy and luxurious—my two favorite things in a dress.

10. Long Sleeve Sequin Sheath, $149.90 $74.99 at Eloquii

The kind of dress you just want to stay up all night wearing.

11. Striped Cami Mini Dress, $27.90 $13.95 at Forever 21

The striped mini dress of our dreams.

12. Influence Frill Detail Midi Dress, $52 $38 at ASOS

101 Dalmations, but make it a really cute party dress.

13. Savor the Occasion A-Line Dress, $79 $39.99 at Modcloth

I love this metallic pink!

14. Sequin Leopard Slip Dress, $159.90 $79.99 at Eloquii

OMG. This dress has sequins and leopard print.

15. Anna Sui Authentically Chic Maxi Dress, $199 $109.99 at Modcloth

Perfect for brunch with the gals or dinner downtown.

16. TFNC Midi Wrap Dress, $110 $44 at ASOS

Ready to dance ’til you drop.

17. Leopard Print Twist-Waist Dress, $24.90 $9 at Forever 21

The perfect dress for a ~wild~ night out.

18. TFNC Kimono Sleeve Wrap Dress, $119 $47.50 at ASOS

You’ll sparkle in this dress (literally).

19. V-Neck Sharp Shoulder Dress, $149.90 $74.99 at Eloquii

A gorgeous little abstract number.

