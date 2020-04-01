13 Seriously Cute Plus-Size Pieces You Can Snag from Nordstrom’s Sale Right Now

While almost all retailers have temporarily closed their brick and mortar stores, you can still find everything you could possibly want—and more—online. Yes, budgets are are already pretty tight for many of us, but if you’ve got some extra cash to spend, it’s probably going toward clothing you’ll want to wear as soon as social distancing is finally over. Luckily, though, Nordstrom’s April 2020 plus-size sale is the perfect excuse to stop browsing Instagram and start upping your spring and summer wardrobe game. You can score some seriously cute plus-size pieces for prices that won’t make your credit card shriek. It’s a win/win situation, friends.

From the classic animal print midi skirt to a blazer you’ll want to wear at work and on the weekends, Nordstrom’s sale is truly full of amazing plus-size deals. Right now, so many items are up to 40 percent off of their original price, so you can feel good about your spending habits. As brands are releasing new and chic spring and summer products, too, there’s even more to shop every waking moment. No matter what your wardrobe needs, there’s a big change this Nordstrom sale has it—and on sale.

Below, you’ll find 13 perfect plus-size picks (Say that five times fast.) you find on sale on Nordstrom’s site right now. Nordstrom has recently begun including more plus-size options than ever, so no matter your size, you can save a few dollars by shopping at the retailer. Whether you have an itch to stock up your closet for summer or just love a good deal, this Nordstrom sale is here to grant all your plus-size fashion wishes.

1. Ditsy Floral Belted Jumpsuit

This floral spring jumpsuit is as versatile as it is cute.

2. Plaid Blazer

Everyone needs a chic plaid blazer in their closet. Pair it with a graphic tee or a work-ready blouse.

3. Everyday Midi Skirt

An animal print midi skirt is the spring and summer addition your wardrobe definitely needs. Animal print is basically a neutral at this point, so have fun with it.

4. Off-the-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

This off-the-shoulder swimsuit is sure to be the bright spot in any summer day by the pool.

5. Faux Wrap Knit Dress

Ready for your next Instagram photoshoot, this faux wrap dress is sure to be your new favorite look.

6. Abby Stretch Ankle Skinny Jeans

Looking for a new pair of adorable skinny jeans? I think you may have found a winner.

7. Ruffle Cuff Blouse

Perfect for pairing with slacks or high-waisted jeans, this bright red blouse will have you looking sleek and sophisticated where you roam.

8. Knot Sleeve Jersey Top

Anyone else obsessed with the puff sleeves on this cute navy top?

9. Meyer Top

This trendy snake print top is sure to play well with your favorite maxi skirt or high-waisted jeans.

10. Rounded V-Neck Tee

You can never have too many cute v-neck tees, and when they’re $15, it’s a no-brainer.

11. Leopard Jeggings

If you’re looking to get a little wild this summer, these leopard print jeggings are here to help.

12. V-Neck Maxi Dress

A classic and chic black maxi dress is something everyone should have in their arsenal.

13. Tie-Dye Bike Shorts

Pairing two of summer’s hottest trends, these tie-dye bike shorts are sure to look amazing in your street style photos.

