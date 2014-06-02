Plus-Size Models Recreate Sports Illustrated’s Topless Swimsuit Cover

This is pretty rad: Plus-size bathing suit brand Swimsuits For All decided to challenge our obsession with “perfect” bodies by releasing a swimsuit calendar that features a cast of curvy models.

Robyn Lawley—perhaps the most well-known curvy model working today—Jada Sezer, Shareefa J and plus-size fashion blogger Gabi Gregg were shot on the islands of Turks and Caicos in a variety of swimwear for the calendar, with one photo even echoing this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover that featured Chrissy Teigen, Nina Agdal, and Lily Aldridge topless, wearing nothing but tiny bikini bottoms.

In a behind-the-scenes video shoot, the models look refreshingly happy—and quite comfortable in their own skin.

“I think there needs to be more publications and campaigns so that people can say, wow, I look like these women, and they look comfortable and sexy and they’re portraying my body type,” said 24-year-old British model Jada Sezer.

For her part, blogger Gabi Gregg—aka GabiFresh— said she wanted to be involved with the calendar to promote healthier body-image perception for all women. “I think it’s sad that the representatives of women in mainstream culture are usually so small because we have such a diversity of sizes in the real world,” she said.

Take a look at footage from the calendar shoot below, and head over to Swimsuits For All see more pics and shop the swimwear colleciton!