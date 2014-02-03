The 5 Plus-Size Models You Should be Following on Instagram

In case you haven’t heard, IMG Models recently announced plans to promote plus-size models during New York Fashion Week, and has signed an impressive roster of women with which to do it.

Julie Henderson, Ashley Graham, Danielle Redman, Inga Eiriksdottir and Marquita Pring will all be promoted to casting agents and designers for shows in the same manner as their lankier counterparts such as Chanel Iman and Karlie Kloss.

Obviously, this is a huge win for those advocating the diversification of the fashion industry. “IMG is the first [agency] to include plus-size models in their show package along with models like Gisele [Bundchen],” a source told Page Six.

So, if you’re looking to follow along on all the action during New York Fashion Week—which kicks off this Thursday—you might want to add these 5 beauties to your Instagram feeds immediately.