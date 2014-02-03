The 5 Plus-Size Models You Should be Following on Instagram

In case you haven’t heard, IMG Models recently announced plans to promote plus-size models during New York Fashion Week, and has signed an impressive roster of women with which to do it.
Julie Henderson, Ashley Graham, Danielle Redman, Inga Eiriksdottir and Marquita Pring will all be promoted to casting agents and designers for shows in the same manner as their lankier counterparts such as Chanel Iman and Karlie Kloss.
Obviously, this is a huge win for those advocating the diversification of the fashion industry. “IMG is the first [agency] to include plus-size models in their show package along with models like Gisele [Bundchen],” a source told Page Six.
So, if you’re looking to follow along on all the action during New York Fashion Week—which kicks off this Thursday—you might want to add these 5 beauties to your Instagram feeds immediately.
IMG's plus-size models roster
Photo: Instagram/@ingaerla
Ashley Graham
Instagram: @theashleygraham
From: Lincoln, Nebraska
Age: 26
Campaigns: Ashley's Lane Bryant lingerie campaign caused controversy when it was pulled from the Super Bowl comercial lineup in 2010. She's also appeared in Levi's ads.
Fun fact: Graham appeared on MTV's show "Made" as a coach for an aspiring plus-size model.
Julie Henderson
Instagram: @JulieHenderson32
Fun fact: According to Vogue Italia, before she became a model, Julie wanted to be a military pilot. She's also played college basketball and appeared in the movie "August" with Josh Hartnet.
Inga Eiriksdottir
Instagram: @ingaerla
From: Iceland
In 2009, the model opened up to the Daily Mail about the pressures of modeling. At 5'11, she was told by a New York agency at the age of 15 to slim from a size 8 to a size 0. "It was awful," she said. "They pressured me and told me I was fat. I was obsessed with losing weight, but my body just wouldn't do it. She said it was only after someone suggested she become a plus-size model that things clicked.
"It was the best advice of my life. I had no idea it was such a huge market or of the number of opportunities and amazing clients there were for real-sized girls. It's crazy how much work there is. I've worked for Vanity Fair, Bloomingdale's, Saks and Macy's."
Marquita Pring
Instagram: @marquitapring
From: Upstate New York
Career highlights: Featured on the cover of Vogue Italia in 2011, walked the Jean Paul Gaultier runway in 2010, and appeared a Levi's campaign in 2011.
Shocker: Pring admitted to WWD in 2011 that she sometimes pads her hips to look larger.