Target’s Plus-Size Lingerie Hits Cupid’s Mark for Valentine’s Day

When the crisp February air tints your cheeks a soft pink that blush can never mimic, and your winter scarf can’t help but bring out the color of your eyes, you know the season of love is upon us. And let’s be honest, when the sun sets before 6:00 P.M., it feels good to have a day dedicated to pink kisses and candy hearts. Valentine’s Day should be a day to celebrate all kinds of love! Go ahead and write a love note to the sunset, your favorite plant or your significant other (it doesn’t matter!). All that matters is that you also take a moment to love that special someone who is always there for you: Yourself! Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to get dressed up (or down) and celebrate the unbreakable bond you have with you. And to us, that includes treating yourself to some lingerie— cue Target’s plus-size lingerie selection with the goods. Hey, you deserve it!

Whether you’re wearing something to make yourself feel good or to wow your partner post date-night, lingerie doesn’t have to be expensive to look expensive. Target’s selection of plus-size lingerie is sexy, affordable and in some cases, functional for everyday wear! Lingerie doesn’t have to be X-rated to be powerful; a black bodysuit or red lace bralette with a swipe of red lipstick is a surefire way to feel hot and confident in no time.

If red lipstick is already your everyday look, have some fun and take things up a notch! Look for a lingerie set that comes with a garter belt or slip into something completely see-through. When shopping lingerie, the most important thing is that you feel as good as you look. And we know you’re gonna look hot AF!

Keep scrolling for the best plus-size lingerie picks from Target, hot enough to make even Cupid swoon:

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Plus Adrianna Garter Belt in Berry