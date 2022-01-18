Target’s Plus-Size Lingerie Hits Cupid’s Mark for Valentine’s Day

Scroll To See More Images
When the crisp February air tints your cheeks a soft pink that blush can never mimic, and your winter scarf can’t help but bring out the color of your eyes, you know the season of love is upon us. And let’s be honest, when the sun sets before 6:00 P.M., it feels good to have a day dedicated to pink kisses and candy hearts. Valentine’s Day should be a day to celebrate all kinds of love! Go ahead and write a love note to the sunset, your favorite plant or your significant other (it doesn’t matter!). All that matters is that you also take a moment to love that special someone who is always there for you: Yourself! Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to get dressed up (or down) and celebrate the unbreakable bond you have with you. And to us, that includes treating yourself to some lingerie— cue Target’s plus-size lingerie selection with the goods. Hey, you deserve it!
Whether you’re wearing something to make yourself feel good or to wow your partner post date-night, lingerie doesn’t have to be expensive to look expensive. Target’s selection of plus-size lingerie is sexy, affordable and in some cases, functional for everyday wear! Lingerie doesn’t have to be X-rated to be powerful; a black bodysuit or red lace bralette with a swipe of red lipstick is a surefire way to feel hot and confident in no time.
If red lipstick is already your everyday look, have some fun and take things up a notch! Look for a lingerie set that comes with a garter belt or slip into something completely see-through. When shopping lingerie, the most important thing is that you feel as good as you look. And we know you’re gonna look hot AF!
Keep scrolling for the best plus-size lingerie picks from Target, hot enough to make even Cupid swoon:
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Plus Adrianna Garter Belt in Berry
Lightly Lined Babydoll
This deep red babydoll slip brings the romance with a lace underwire bra top and totally sheer skirt. Removable pads and adjustable straps ensure that you’ll look cute and feel comfortable.
Plus Size Sublime Lace Plunge Push-Up Bra
A push-up bra is the perfect way to add a little oomf for a special occasion. This lace plunge bra comes in four colors, but the dark green looks extra luxurious.
Long Sleeve Bodysuit
This sheer black bodysuit is ready to be the star of your wardrobe. Wear it with nothing underneath for a flirty night in or layer a bra underneath for a night out. The open key-hole back will show off just the right amount of bare skin.
Plus Size Lace Bralette
Bralettes are great because they look amazing by themselves or peeking out of the top of a blouse. This red lace bralette is sexy for Valentine’s Day and will also look cute all year round.
Plus Boudoir Overt Body in Emerald
This green silk one-piece comes with a built-in choker-style necklace so there’s no need to add any other accessories. This one-piece would also look great with a pair of jeans and a leather jacket, just saying!
Plus Sheer Lace Chemise Amethyst
Plus Size Lace Edge Bralette
Want something less intense, but still hot? Lace is always sexy, but the peachy floral print on this satin-sheen bralette is girly and delicate.