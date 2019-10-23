Model Precious Lee & Fleur du Mal Are Bringing Us Hot, New Lingerie With Extended Sizing

Scroll To See More Images

It’s getting hot in here, so take off all your clothes—and slip on some sexy AF lingerie. That’s easier said than done, though, when most lingerie brands (especially luxury lingerie brands) don’t offer extended sizing. But Fleur du Mal’s new plus-size lingerie capsule collection with model Precious Lee is a major step in the right direction for luxury lingerie. Precious Lee teamed up with Fleur du Mal to created a four-piece lingerie collection in extended sizes, so you can look sexy without compromising fit or quality. I mean, we all deserve a little bit of luxury, am I right?!

The four-piece capsule collection is the first time Fleur du Mal has extended their sizing—but it won’t be the last. Founder and Creative Director of Fleur du Mal, Jennifer Zuccarini says, “Fleur du Mal is proud to collaborate with Precious Lee, a woman who embodies the brand’s spirit by embracing her sexuality and femininity. This collection was a natural next step for Fleur du Mal and we look forward to creating more pieces together.” I, for one, cannot wait to see all the beautiful plus-size lingerie the brand releases in the future. I’m already swooning.

Precious Lee also recognizes how important this inclusion is. She says, “This collaboration is so important to me for so many reasons, one of the main is having the opportunity to integrate my love as a model, my love as a creative, and my love for uplifting women of all sizes. This is the first time Fleur du Mal has extended their sizes, and I could not be more proud that I am the first to collaborate in this capacity.” The entire capsule collection is now available on the Fleur du Mal website, as well as in the brand’s NYC boutique. Each piece comes in sizes 1X-3X and honestly makes the perfect lingerie set.

Below, you can see all four pieces from the Fleur du Mal x Precious Lee collection. Good luck not adding all of it to cart immediately.

