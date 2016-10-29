Where to Buy the Best Plus-Size Leather Jacket

Whether you’re looking for the perfect classic black moto to throw on over literally anything, or you want to update your collection with an of-the-moment bomber or embroidered style, there’s a plus-size leather jacket out there for you. Depending on your budget, fast-fashion brands offer faux leather—excuse me, vegan leather—options at well under $100 (and take it from me, some of them can be very convincing), while designer labels like Ralph Lauren have genuine lambskin versions that, while pricier, will last you forever.

Another solid option to explore no matter what your size is specialty leather purveyors such as Schott or Leather Cult, which offer made-to-order styles in addition to a wide range of sizes. Provide your measurements at checkout, and in a few weeks time, you’ll have a jacket that fits you like a glove. For now, wear it alone or with a hoodie or turtleneck underneath, and in a few weeks time, layer it under a warm coat (oh yes, winter is coming).

In the slideshow, shop 16 of the best leather jackets at sizes ranging from 14 to 28 (plus custom sizing!), and celebrate the return of leather weather.