Where to Buy the Best Plus-Size Leather Jacket

Where to Buy the Best Plus-Size Leather Jacket

Kelly Augustine
Photo: http://www.kellyaugustine.com/2016/05/3559.html

Whether you’re looking for the perfect classic black moto to throw on over literally anything, or you want to update your collection with an of-the-moment bomber or embroidered style, there’s a plus-size leather jacket out there for you. Depending on your budget, fast-fashion brands offer faux leather—excuse me, vegan leather—options at well under $100 (and take it from me, some of them can be very convincing), while designer labels like Ralph Lauren have genuine lambskin versions that, while pricier, will last you forever.

Another solid option to explore no matter what your size is specialty leather purveyors such as Schott or Leather Cult, which offer made-to-order styles in addition to a wide range of sizes. Provide your measurements at checkout, and in a few weeks time, you’ll have a jacket that fits you like a glove. For now, wear it alone or with a hoodie or turtleneck underneath, and in a few weeks time, layer it under a warm coat (oh yes, winter is coming).

In the slideshow, shop 16 of the best leather jackets at sizes ranging from 14 to 28 (plus custom sizing!), and celebrate the return of leather weather.

ASOS Curve Ultimate Biker Jacket with Zip Detail, $162; at ASOS (sizes 14-28)

Leather Jacket #26, $140-190; at Leather Cult (sizes 30-52, custom sizing upon request)

Studio Applique Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $159.90; at Eloquii (sizes 14-24)

Calyx Faux Leather Bomber Jacket, $25.74 (was $42.90); at Fashion To Figure (sizes 0-3)

Women’s Lambskin Perfecto Leather Jacket, $695+; at Schott (sizes XS-3XL, custom sizing upon request)

L&L Faux Shearling Jacket, $228; at Addition Elle (sizes X-4X)

Tart Justine Manie Studded Faux Leather Jacket, $278; at Nordstrom (sizes 1X-4X)

Plus Size Moto Jacket, $29.90; at Forever 21 (sizes 0X-3X)

RI Plus Black Faux-Fur Trim Biker Jacket, $130; at River Island (sizes 14-20)

Leather Full-Zip Jacket, $639.99 (was $915); at Ralph Lauren (sizes 1X-3X)

Ava & Viv Plus-Size Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $44.99; at Target (sizes X-4X)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus-Size Metallic Leather Moto Jacket, $483.99 (was $808); at Macy’s (sizes 1X-3X)

Bagatelle Plus Draped Faux Leather Jacket, $108; at Bloomingdale’s (sizes 1X-3X)

Faux Leather Hooded Jacket, $47.92; at Lovesick (sizes 00-5)

Plus-Size Faux Leather Gold Button Blazer, $85; at Missguided (sizes 12-20)

Plus-Size Classic Leather Cycle Jacket, $319.99; at Wilsons Leather (sizes 1X-3X)

10 Insanely Perfect Cat-Eye Photos in Honor of National Cat Day

