29 Plus-Size Jumpsuits to Shop, Because Spring Really Is Coming

We’re all aware spring is taking way too long to arrive this year—despite the legend of spring coming early when the groundhog doesn’t see his shadow—but eventually, it will appear in full force, rendering all our puffer coats and turtlenecks pretty useless. When that day comes, you’ll be itching to wear something weather-appropriate, and plus-size spring jumpsuits are what you should immediately reach for. Jumpsuits are not only a gift to any wardrobe, but they’re the perfect transitional piece to launch you directly into spring.

Right when the weather changes, it can be tempting to hop into shorts and tank tops—but much of the time, it’s still a little too cool to go full-fledged summer wardrobe. Enter: jumpsuits. They’re here to ease you into spring like a fashionable pro. Plus, they’re super cute, come in all colors, styles, patterns—you name it. And while, sadly, the selection of extended sizes is almost always smaller than I’d like for it to be, I found enough plus-size jumpsuits to get you through all of spring. From picnics in the park to actually having enough daylight hours (thanks daylight saving time!) to have drinks outside after work, plus-size jumpsuits are your official go-to spring look.

1. Collectif x MC Expressive Essence Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $109 at Modcloth

So cute, so breezy, so easy.

2. Jumpsuit with Short Sleeve, $56 at ASOS

Yeah, cow print is a thing right now, y’all.

3. Neon Rose Stripe Button Front Romper, $30.99 at Simply Be

The perfect striped spring jumpsuit.

4. Ombre Jumpsuit, $45 at Forever 21

The rainbow ombre jumpsuit I didn’t know I needed.

5. Check Print Jumpsuit, $44.50 at ASOS

This jumpsuit would look amazing paired with some bright spring colors.

6. Elated All Over Cropped Jumpsuit, $85 at Modcloth

Picnic perfect.

7. Glamorous Midi Tea Jumpsuit, $64 at ASOS

You’d be a dream in green.

8. One-Shoulder Denim Jumpsuit, $119.95 at Eloquii

I love the cute ruffle detail. It’s perfect for spring!

9. Layered Culotte Jumpsuit, $31.99 at Simply Be

This jumpsuit is so bright and fun—everything I love about spring.

10. Pleated Crop Top Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

You can never have too many animal prints.

11. Zip Front Jumpsuit, $30 at Charlotte Russe

The perfect olive green for spring. (And it rhymes!)

12. Coral Challis Culotte Jumpsuit, $48.23 at Torrid

You’ll look hot in hot pink. Plus, this jumpsuit has pockets.

13. Missguided Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $60 at ASOS

This jumpsuit has me dreaming of a tropical vacation.

14. Unbridled Enthusiasm Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $89 at Modcloth

If this jumpsuit doesn’t brighten your day, I don’t know what will.

15. Layered Culotte Jumpsuit, $39.99 at Simply Be

Flower power.

16. Wide-Leg Jumpsuit Cover-Up, $89.95 at Eloquii

I know this color isn’t on the typical spring palette, but it’s so pretty that I don’t care.

17. Blue Floral Crepe Wide-Leg Overall, $68.90 at Torrid

Your third grade overalls just got a major upgrade.

18. V-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $27.90 at Forever 21

Honestly, this jumpsuit looks comfy enough to sleep in.

19. Glamorous Halterneck Jumpsuit, $24.50 at ASOS

This jumpsuit has such an eye-catching pattern.

20. Bold Notion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $89 at Modcloth

This might be my favorite jumpsuit of all time.

21. Layer Jumpsuit, $47.99 at Simply Be

This jumpsuit screams spring.

22. Kimono Sleeve Jumpsuit, $67 at ASOS

An orange jumpsuit that won’t make you look like you’re doing time.

23. Printed Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $99.95 at Eloquii

The pattern on this jumpsuit is kind of like an optical illusion.

24. Standout Attitude Jumpsuit, $89 at Modcloth

Wear this jumpsuit as-is, or layer a cute tee under it.

25. Fashion Union Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $22.50 at ASOS

The leopard print jumpsuit of my dreams.

26. Floral Print Jumpsuit, $22.90 at Forever 21

How cute is this floral print?

27. AX Paris Stripe Culotte Jumpsuit, $37.50 at ASOS

The colors in this jumpsuit remind me of Neapolitan ice cream.

28. Floral Petal Jumpsuit, $59.99 at Loft

This jumpsuit features the cutest flutter sleeves.

29. Unbridled Enthusiasm Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $79 at Modcloth

This pastel green is so dreamy.

