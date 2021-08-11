12 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes To Shop Before Spooky Season Starts

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re anything like me, then you know that Halloween is coming up—and no, I definitely do not have a calendar alert set to remind me to buy a costume this year. But because I love spreading the Halloween joy, I’ve rounded up a bunch of sexy plus-size Halloween costumes for you to buy now and love later. I don’t want you to have to DIY a costume again simply because you forgot to order a cute ‘fit ahead of the big night!

And believe me—this list has everything you could want and more. Because some costumes truly never go out of style, I’ve included a few different witchy options. I even found a classic sexy cute nurse costume that’s basic in the very best way. Why mess with a good thing, you know? If it works, it works! But if you don’t want to go as the same thing two years in a row, I found some more under-the-radar costumes for you to check out, too. Take, for instance, the sexy baseball player costume from Yandy, or the cozy spider costume that comes complete with its own web.

If you are a last-minute costume buyer (no shame!), a few of these ideas even come with Amazon Prime Shipping, although you’ve got plenty of time if you’re reading this before October. Whether you’re adding to your cart or just seeking some pre-Spooky Season inspo, read on to see all of the cutest costumes—and don’t forget to snap a picture for the ‘Gram in yours!

