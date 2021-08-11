12 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes To Shop Before Spooky Season Starts

Scroll To See More Images
If you’re anything like me, then you know that Halloween is coming up—and no, I definitely do not have a calendar alert set to remind me to buy a costume this year. But because I love spreading the Halloween joy, I’ve rounded up a bunch of sexy plus-size Halloween costumes for you to buy now and love later. I don’t want you to have to DIY a costume again simply because you forgot to order a cute ‘fit ahead of the big night!
And believe me—this list has everything you could want and more. Because some costumes truly never go out of style, I’ve included a few different witchy options. I even found a classic sexy cute nurse costume that’s basic in the very best way. Why mess with a good thing, you know? If it works, it works! But if you don’t want to go as the same thing two years in a row, I found some more under-the-radar costumes for you to check out, too. Take, for instance, the sexy baseball player costume from Yandy, or the cozy spider costume that comes complete with its own web.
If you are a last-minute costume buyer (no shame!), a few of these ideas even come with Amazon Prime Shipping, although you’ve got plenty of time if you’re reading this before October. Whether you’re adding to your cart or just seeking some pre-Spooky Season inspo, read on to see all of the cutest costumes—and don’t forget to snap a picture for the ‘Gram in yours!
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
Glamour Flapper Costume
What’s all that talk about this being the roaring ’20s? This Glamour Flapper Costume from Leg Avenue definitely fits the bill.
Sultry Sea Witch Costume
If you’re more of an Ursula than an Ariel, check out this Sultry Sea Which Costume. Now you can be a mermaid for Halloween without giving up your edgy aesthetic.
Cozy Skeleton Costume
It’s normally pretty chilly on Halloween, so this Cozy Skeleton Costume is a must-buy if you’re going to spend a lot of time outside this year—or inside cuddled up on the couch!
Sexy Head Nurse Costume
When it comes to Halloween costumes, going as a sexy nurse is pretty basic—but not in a bad way! This classic white Head Nurse Costume is a perennial crowd-pleaser for a reason!
You Goth It Witch Costume
Wanna go all-out in all-black this year? You need this You Goth It Witch Costume from Yandy. Halloweentown, who? Don’t forget to carry your broom with you all night.
Pumpkin And Ghost Halloween Costume
If you need a costume that’s spooky but not scary, try this Pumpkin And Ghost Halloween Costume from Leg Avenue. It also comes with Amazon Prime shipping, so it’s a great last-minute look.
Goddess Beauty Costume
Were you really into Hercules as a kid? Then you should dress up as a greek goddess for Halloween 2021! Gold accessories are a must in order to style this costume properly.
Sultry Supervillain Costume
You can’t go wrong with an all-black cat costume on Halloween! Show off your sexy side with this pick and place your order now before everyone gets their hands on it.
Gothic Red Riding Hood Costume
Revamp your favorite story from childhood with this Gothic Little Red Riding Hood Costume. If it’s super cold outside, swap the fishnets for some knee-high socks.
Playboy Pink Sexy Girlfriend Adult Costume
This easy Playboy costume is great if you need a last-minute idea that works for any occasion. Going to a casual party? Throw on a pair of sneakers. Heading out on a Halloween date? Opt for furry heels.
Grand Slam Costume
There’s no crying in baseball–or on Halloween! This Grand Slam Costume from Yandy is a home run—baseball pun very much intended. Plus, it’s a great option if you don’t want to walk around in heels all night.
Bewitching Pin-Up Witch Costume
Are you a good witch, or a bad witch? If you said the latter, this costume is for you. It’s such a simple idea, but the devil’s in the details—add some high socks or some dark makeup to really elevate the look.