The Best Flare Jeans For Plus-Size Bodies, Bar None

As the seasons change, so do the denim styles that reign supreme. While skinny jeans were everyone’s go-to for years, flare jeans have officially replaced them in 2021. Honestly, good riddance! I am stoked to buy flare jeans this season because they look amazing on so many different body types. Case in point: I scoured the web for the best plus-size flare jeans and rounded up my favorite pairs to share with you.

Let’s get one thing out of the way: These ain’t your mamma’s flare jeans! What’s old is new again in 2021—And that means that the ‘70s are back in full force right now. Thanks to the rise of curtain bangs and far-out floral patterns over the last few months, it’s safe to say that everyone will be channeling Farrah Fawcett this season. And tell me: What’s more quintessentially ‘70s than a pair of super-flared jeans? I’ll wait—The answer is nothing.

If you’re not sure about how to style your flares IRL, I’ve got you covered. Try wearing them with a pair of high-top white sneakers for an easy everyday outfit, or pair them with some chunky platform sandals for your next date night or girls’ night out. They’re surprisingly so versatile, so I highly recommend buying a pair for yourself and trying out all of the different sartorial possibilities.

I’m also happy to report that shopping for plus-size denim isn’t what it used to be. Brands like Warp + Weft, Eloquii and Torrid are all making stylish (and, in most cases, affordable) jeans that come in a wide range of sizes. Read on to see 10 of the cutest pairs of plus-size flare jeans to buy now and wear forever.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

High Rise Flare Patti Jeans

Meet your new favorite pair of light-wash denim courtesy of SLINK Jeans. These jeans are ideal for everyday wear because they’ll go with just about everything in your closet, from a plain white t-shirt to a black bodysuit.

Kylie Curvy Fit Flare-Leg Jeans

These jeans from Poetic Justice are available in sizes 14 through 22 and are made with a little bit of stretch for a perfect fit every single time you slip into them. The slight distressing and gradient detailing make them look worn in from the get-go.

Bootcut Flare Jeans

Are you on the hunt for cropped flared jeans this season? Look no further than this pair from Violeta By Mango. The flare is a lot more subtle in these jeans when compared to some of the other options on this list so start here if you’re trying to dip a toe into the trend

Distressed Flare Jeans

If you want to save some of your hard-earned dollars this season, this pair of distressed light-wash jeans from Forever 21 is about to save your wardrobe from a new-season slump. They’re priced at just under $35 bucks and are available to shop in sizes 0X through 3X.

Classic Fit Bell Bottom Flare Leg Jean

The name of these jeans from Eloquii says it all—they’re literally a classic! The darker wash and high rise on the waist ensure that this is a great all-around pair that can work for the office or on afternoons spent hanging out with your pals. Yes, they’re a little pricey at $119, but Eloquii’s quality is second to none.

Mid-Rise Skinny Flare Jeans

If you need some new jeans like, right now, then you should probably order yourself a pair from Amazon. This option, for instance, is affordably priced at just under $20. A cute pair of jeans for cheap? What more could you ask for?

Kimberly Dark Wash Slim Flare Jeans

If you’re unsure about wide-leg jeans, try this pair from Standards & Practices. They are made with a very slight flare to help you ease into the style. Shop this pick in sizes 14 through 22 right now to try something new in 2021.

Mid-Rise Flare Jeans

This pair of Mid-Rise Flare Jeans from Torrid comes complete with a belt. Basically, getting dressed is just a little easier in 2021! They’re also designed in three different inseam lengths and in sizes 10 through 30 so you can find the pair that fits you best.

San Plus Split Flare ’33 Jeans

These jeans from Warp + Weft come with a little slit in the front for added fashionable flare—get it? These high-rise light-wash jeans come in sizes 14 through 24 and are designed to be really (really) soft. You’ll almost forget that you’re not in leggings.

Sava High Rise Flare Jeans

These flare jeans from Universal Standard are going to replace your favorite pair of skinnies this season—I guarantee it. The best part about them, though? They come in sizes 00 all the way through a size 40.