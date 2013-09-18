Plus Size Fashion: 10 Super-Stylish Shopping Sites for Curvy Girls

When it comes to the fashion world, being curvy can be challenging. Apart from the abundance of impossibly slim models on magazine covers, there’s the difficult experience of finding clothes that flatter but also look high-style. While some brands are finally getting the hint that most women aren’t a size 0—Rent the Runway just launched its plus size store yesterday!—it can still be tough to find truly stylish, on-trend pieces that are friendly for the size 14-and-up chic set.

The truth is, though, there are several sites out there that offer stylish, plus size dresses, tops, bottoms, swimwear, and more. We’ve rounded up 10 to know, so check out the list below, and start shopping!

1. Fashion to Figure

Price Range: Under $50

Fashion to Figure is one of the sites offering the most on-trend pieces right now. From everyone’s favorite fall trend—stylish sweatshirts—to staples like skinny jeans and cocktail dresses, this site offers a whole new world of style for the girl sizes 1X-3X.

2. Torrid

Price range: $50 to $100+



Another site with great on-trend pieces in sizes 12 through 32, Torrid even goes so far as to offer stylish ankle boots and heels in wide widths.



3. Simply Be

Price range: $50 to $150+



Simply Be offers what might be called a more hipster-chic aesthetic, touting sizes 10 to 28 in printed tunics, leggings, and cute Fall accessories like colorful scarves and fedoras.



4. ASOS

Price range: $10 to $350



U.K. brand ASOS keeps its cool-chic vibe intact as it expands into the size 18 to 28 market with its awesomely cool ASOS Curve line. It’s one of the few mass retailers that offers plus-size wear exactly on par with its standard size clothes.





5. Ideeli

Price range: $10 to $100



The flash-sale discount designer site offers a strong plus-size selection, including pieces from Calvin Klein, 7Seven jeans, and more!

6. ModCloth

Price range: between $10 and $350



Perhaps the Internet’s most well-known vintage-inspired retailer, Mod Cloth’s plus size department offers a similar plus-size selection (And yes, that includes fishnet tights.)

7. Forever 21

Price range: No more than $50



Everyone’s favorite fast-fashion behemoth has a killer plus size section called Forever 21+. With everything from statement-making sweaters to super-cool faux leather moto jackets, they’ve got you covered up to size 3X.

8. Monif C.

Price range: $125 to $350



Monif C. has a more edgy, urban vibe for the girl who likes to turn heads when she walks into a room. We recommend checking out their selection of sexy going-out dresses, but it’s a bit on the pricey side, so be ready to invest a bit.



9. eShakti

Price range: About $150, depending on customizations

Eshakti is especially unique, because it allows you to customize the size of any dress on the site. You pick a style you like and enter your measurements, and voila: a dress cut to fit your body alone.

10. Igigi

Price range: $120 to $180

Igigi focuses on stylish cocktail dresses for ladies sizes 12 to 32. With on-trend looks like oversized florals and all-over metallics, their collection is both chic and approachable.