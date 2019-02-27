35 Chic AF Plus-Size Dresses You Can Snag at Seasonal Sales

Scroll To See More Images

If you don’t love a good sale, you’re either very wealthy—hey, HMU, let’s be friends—or you’re against having fun. Clothing sales are what make this sartorial world go ’round, and I consider myself an avid participant. That’s why I’ve been scoping out the ~sale scene~ for the best of the best seasonal sales. And right now, my eyes are glued to sale plus-size dresses. There are so many good ones on sale at this very moment, y’all! It’s the perfect excuse to find your new favorite dress, and I’m here, as always, to help you spend that cash. (What kind of friend doesn’t encourage you to treat yourself?!)

Beach vacation-ready maxi dresses, work-friendly dresses, date night dresses, bridal shower dresses—they’re all on sale, babes. Seriously, no matter your style, there is a cute plus-size dress for you on sale right now, and it wants to be in your closet. Personally, I think dresses are the answer to basically any style dilemma you encounter, and dresses on sale? Well, dresses on sale are the answer to, like, any problem ever. Keep your budget in check, and stock your wardrobe with cute-ass dresses. I found 35 of the chicest plus-size dresses seasonal sales have to offer, and you’re going to want all of them. You can thank me later.

1. I Scenery Gra Tie Side Dress, $57.50 $54.99 at Simply Be

Pretty in pink.

2. Anna Sui Thriving Style Midi Dress, $150 $94.99 at Modcloth

I love the lace detail on this dress.

3. Halter Overall Dress, $24.90 $9 at Forever 21

Wear this dress over a turtleneck when it’s cold, or your favorite graphic tee when it’s warm.

4. Midi Dress with Frill Detail, $60 $27 at ASOS

Bridal shower approved.

5. Tropic Rain Dress, $37.99 $24.98 at Fashion Nova

Perfect for a trip to the tropics—or just lunch at your fave cafe.

6. Shirtdress with Ruffle Overlay, $110.90 $54.99 at Eloquii

The ruffle overlay on this dress makes it beyond cute.

7. Unique21 Hero Button Wrap Dress, $73 $48 at ASOS

Work-friendly (and wear, like, every day-friendly).

8. Plaid Print Cami Dress, $22.90 $11.45 at Forever 21

Spring called—it personally designed this dress.

9. Junarose Ruffle Panel Smock Dress, $81 $25.50 at ASOS

Honestly, I just want this dress in my closet ASAP.

10. Pleated Contrast Cuff Dress, $129.90 $59.99 at Eloquii

Pair with heels, booties or sneakers—you can’t go wrong.

11. Palm Leaf Maxi Dress, $32.90 $16.45 at Forever 21

This dress is making me so ready for warm weather.

12. Shirt Mini Dress, $56 $22 at ASOS

It’s like staring at a sky full of stars.

13. Black Lace Skater Dress, $74.90 $26.38 at Torrid

LBD, but add lace.

14. M-Slit Floral Maxi Dress, $22.90 $11.45 at Forever 21

OK, I see those cute slits!

15. Layered Tie Side Dress, $38 $35.99 at Simply Be

Neon, neon and more neon, please.

16. Influence Floral Midi Dress, $52 $38 at ASOS

The prettiest floral dress I ever did see.

17. Just My Typist Dress, $79 $31.97 at Modcloth

You’ll be the talk of the office—in a good way.

18. Floral Maxi Dress, $35 $17.50 at Forever 21

OK, I’m ready for a beach vacation (and an excuse to wear this dress).

19. Sukie Iridescent Bardot Dress, $85.55 $34.22 at ELVI

Perfect for any party you have coming up.

20. Stephanie Deep V Mini Dress, $44.99 $17.98 at Fashion Nova

I want to slither into this snakeskin dress.

21. Plaid Skater Mini Dress, $17.90 $9 at Forever 21

The perfect dress for layering with a cute jacket.

22. Boohoo Tie Waist Midi Dress, $40 $24 at ASOS

This dress is everything I want in an outfit.

23. Mock Neck Fit and Flare Dress, $99.90 $27.97 at Eloquii

The button details, though!

24. Sweater Knit Fluted Skater Dress, $68.90 $28.79 at Torrid

I can never pass up a mustard dress.

25. Floral Surplice Maxi Dress, $32.90 $16.45 at Forever 21

Vacay-ready.

26. Midi Dress in Contrast Check, $64 $32 at ASOS

The contrasting checks on this dress are so freakin’ cute.

27. Broderie Anglais Smock Dress, $74.99 $47.99 at Simply Be

BRB, booking a flight to the nearest warm beach.

28. Flare Sleeve A-Line Dress, $129.90 $37.97 at Eloquii

That piping detail is perfect.

29. Influence Dip Hem Satin Dress, $43 $32 at ASOS

This dress has polka dots. Enough said.

30. Floral Ruffle Dress, $22.90 $12.95 at Forever 21

If this doesn’t scream spring, IDK what does.

31. You’ll Be in My Heart Dress, $39.99 $29.98 at Fashion Nova

This dress will be in my heart forever.

32. Uplifting Auro Off-Shoulder Dress, $119 $99.99 at Modcloth

Do y’all see the star pattern on the lace of this dress?! How dreamy.

33. Unique21 Hero Button Front Shirt Dress, $81 $56 at ASOS

This dress is the perfect wardrobe basic.

34. Pink Clove Swing Dress, $32.49 $25.99 at Simply Be

This dress is like space meets snakeskin, and I love it.

35. Stripe Shirt Dress, $129.90 $39.97 at Eloquii

I just want to wear this dress every single day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.