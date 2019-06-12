Um, Every Single Dress from Plus-Size Brand Eloquii Is on Sale Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Hello, yes, please calmly stop whatever you’re currently working on, and pay attention to this big effin’ deal right here. As most people who consistently shop for plus-size clothing will know, Eloquii hardly ever has sales. But right now (right now) every single plus-size dress from Eloquii is on sale. No, you’re not dreaming. This is really happening, and I’m kind of freaking out over here. Every. Single. Dress. Is on sale. From office-ready frocks to maxi dresses you’ll want to wear all summer long, there are so many cute plus-size dresses you can now score at discounted prices.

Of course, this sale won’t last forever, so everyone (myself included) needs to jump on these deals ASAP. Got a wedding coming up to which you need the perfect dress? Now is the time. Summer parties on the horizon? Stock up while the deals are hot. Had your eye on an Eloquii dress, but needed to wait for a sale? Your prayers just got answered. Every type of dress—from mini to maxi, minimalist to maximalist and everything in between—is just sitting on Eloquii’s site, waiting for you to give it a good home.

I went ahead and rounded 17 of my absolute favorite dresses on sale from Eloquii right now, so you can see just how good these frocks are. Some are colorful and fun, while some are perfect for all my neutral-loving babes. So run, don’t walk, to your phone, computer, whatever and start shopping these adorable plus-size dresses before this sale ends.

1. Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress, $99.95 $79.96 at Eloquii

So fun and colorful for summer.

2. Mock Neck Tortoise Button Detail Dress, $89.95 $71.96 at Eloquii

Hi, yes, hello, those buttons!

3. Maxi Dress with Puff Sleeves, $129.95 $116.96 at Eloquii

I’ve been obsessed with this dress since Eloquii released it.

4. Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $69.95 $48.97 at Eloquii

Snake print all day every day this summer.

5. Puff Sleeve Dress, $119.95 $107.96 at Eloquii

Puffy sleeves might be my favorite summer trend.

6. Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress, $99.95 $79.96 at Eloquii

The perfect frock for a garden party.

7. Puff Sleeve Dress with Smocking Detail, $99.95 $79.96 at Eloquii

On that neutrals vibe.

8. Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $69.95 $48.97 at Eloquii

This dress has me wildin’ out.

9. Puff Sleeved Stripe Midi Dress, $99.95 $79.96 at Eloquii

Candy cane, but make it fashion (and warm-weather appropriate).

10. Puff Sleeve Denim Mini Dress, $94.95 $85.46 at Eloquii

The puffiest of sleeves.

11. Tie Neck Midi Dress, $59.95 $47.96 at Eloquii

This dress is just so adorable.

12. Long Sleeve Button Front Dress, $69.95 $55.96 at Eloquii

Simplicity is key.

13. Easy Wrap Dress with Tie Detail, $89.95 $62.97 at Eloquii

This dress reminds of pop art, and I’m into it.

14. Mixed Print Wrap Dress, $89.95 $80.96 at Eloquii

Contrasting black and white patterns? Yes, please.

15. Printed Wrap Maxi Dress, $69.95 $48.97 at Eloquii

The color of this dress gives me heart eyes.

16. Tie Neck Flounce Hem Dress, $89.95 $62.97 at Eloquii

We stan a rainbow stripe dress.

17. Printed V-Neck Maxi Dress, $99.95 $69.97 at Eloquii

We also stan this colorful striped dress.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.