The Top 6 Plus-Size Fashion Brands with Major Cyber Monday Sales

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Cyber Monday shopportunities right now, this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, even if you skipped the mall and are just scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers to shop during Cyber Monday right here.

There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing an incredible sale be advertised, only to realize the brand or retailer doesn’t carry your size. Seriously, what gives? That’s why having a Cyber Monday plan of attack is the way to go. Not only does it prevent you from being super overwhelmed, but it helps you decide which sales are actually worth your time, so you can skip over the disappointing ones and get right to the good stuff.

And speaking of that good stuff! I’ve got the top six sales worth scoping out right here. Whether you’re seeking a new winter coat, a few fresh pairs of denim, some chunky knits or a whole new wardrobe just in time for the winter weather, these are the retailers you can guarantee have you covered.

Well, what are you waiting for?! The clock is ticking and the below Cyber Monday deals only run for so long. Read on and get ready to shop your little heart out!

Eloquii has some of the best plus-size clothing on the market. I said what I said! The only problem? It can be a pretty expensive place to shop if you want every single thing on the New Arrivals page. Shout out to their Cyber Monday sale for making it that much easier to stock up without my card getting flagged! This year, there’s a jaw-dropping 50 percent off everything, plus an additional 15 percent off when you spend $125 and tons of $25 festive finds. Use this as an excuse to get yourself a gorg holiday party dress!

PLT is the number one fast fashion site I’d recommend for plus options. Especially if you’re looking for some good going-out attire! PrettyLittleThing always has it in spades, from chic blazers to matching sets to mini dresses guaranteed to get you compliments all night long. During Cyber Monday, you can save big courtesy of up to 100 percent off (yes, really) plus an extra 20 percent off. I guess this is a sign to buy that trench you’ve been eyeing!

Don’t sleep on Anthro’s Cyber Monday sale! Or their selection of plus sizes. The boho retailer has a wide array of plus options from chunky knits to sparkly partywear to prairie dresses that make you feel like listening to Folklore on repeat. While Anthropologie’s pricing is usually a little steep, their Cyber Monday sale offers 30 percent off select items and an extra 50 percent off all sale items. Discounted hot pink cords, anyone?

Fashion to Figure is an obvious must-shop if you’re a lover of all the hottest trends. FTF is always the first to bring them to you at a price that won’t break the bank! Plus, they’ve always got great collabs going with plus-size celebs and influencers, like Patrick Starrr, Sarah Rae Vargas and Frankie Tavares. This year, you’ll be able to shop and get $50 off orders of $100, $75 off orders of $150 and $100 off orders of $200 when you use the codes on the site. Might I suggest starting with this insanely glitzy gown?

Another favorite fast-fashion destination, Boohoo has a range of plus-size clothes that’s will fit any occasion. From brunch with the girls to work attire find it all here. There are always options that keep up with the latest trends, ensuring you look chic all the time. Starting Cyber Monday and running all Cyber Week long, you’ll find everything on the site (like this chic blazer!) discounted from 60-80 percent off.

If you need high-quality basics that’ll last you a lifetime, I can’t recommend stocking up during Universal Standard’s sale enough. These are the kind of pieces you can keep forever! They don’t have an official Cyber Monday sale, but the Black Friday one is still kicking, so make the most of it. And with sizes up to 40, they’re truly one of the most inclusive brands on the market, so they definitely deserve your coin—just like this perfect tank deserves to be yours in every color.