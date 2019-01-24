Cute Plus-Size Coats Do Exist, and We Found Them

Scroll To See More Images

Fluctuating winter temperatures can be super annoying when it comes to outerwear. One day, a peacoat is perfectly fine, but the next, you need a full-on puffer. Since the first day of spring isn’t until March 20, you’re gonna need some stylish ways to keep warm. Whether you’re dealing with a light chill or a serious blizzard, there’s a cute plus-size coat on offer that wants to help you get through it—and do so as stylishly as possible.

When all anyone sees as you walk down the street are your shoes and your outerwear, you want to make sure you’re giving a fashionable first impression. And frankly, that coat you’ve been wearing since ninth grade just isn’t gonna cut it. Look, I get it. Wearing plus-sizes can unfortunately limit where you shop. But cute plus-size coats do exist, and they’re begging for you to wear them.

There are a lot of factors that go into finding the perfect coat. (I’ve tried on so many coats that were too snug in the arms or didn’t button all the way.) You want to be able to wear several layers underneath, just in case it’s freezing outside. You want to be able to wear the coat with more than just one outfit. You want to be able to wear the coat open and closed. And, on top of all that, you want the damn coat to actually look cute! That’s a lot to figure out on its own—which makes the whole brand-not-carrying-your-size thing all the more disheartening.

Perk up, babes, because I’ve rounded up 21 actually cute plus-size coats that will have you looking and feeling your best while we all wait for spring to come. No matter the temperature or occasion, you’re guaranteed to stay warm and stylish all season long.

Tapestry Coat with Faux Fur Collar, $79 at ASOS

This coat is perfect in every way.

Who What Wear Velvet Overcoat, $64.99 at Target

A velvet overcoat? Someone has been reading my diary.

Grey Fit and Flare Long Puffer Jacket, $168.90 at Torrid

Not all puffer coats are shapeless.

Curve Teddy Coat, $101.50 at ASOS

It’s like wearing your favorite childhood teddy bear.

Salient Style Wool Coat, $129 at Modcloth

You can never go wrong with polka dots.

Kenneth Cole Textured Coat, $320 at Macys

Pretty sure I saw this coat on an episode of Gossip Girl.

Burgundy Nylon Puffer Jacket, $118.90 at Torrid

The details on this puffer elevate it to new heights.

Who What Wear Combie Coat, $74.99 at Target

You would stun in winter white.

Current Air Fleece-Lined Faux Suede Coat, $206 at ASOS

Fleece-lined is code for cozy AF.

Danso Faux Fur Stripe Coat, $58 at Elvi

This could be from Cruella De Vil’s faux fur line.

Window-Pane Plaid Double-Face Topper, $154.99 at Talbots

A stylish twist on the classic black topper.

Who What Wear Faux Mink Robe Coat, $74.99 at Target

It’s a robe you’re allowed to wear outside. YES.

Set for the Solstice Coat, $129 at Modcloth

The buttons on this coat are just super cute.

Curve Ultimate Puffer, $72 at ASOS

A simple black puffer doesn’t have to be boring.

Black Mixed Media Military Coat, $108.90 at Torrid

The military coat trend is always so classically chic.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool-Cashmere Blend Wrap Coat, $460 at Macys

The coziest of trench coats.

Alder Funnel Neck Coat, $61.63 at Elvi

With a funnel neck, you don’t even need to wear a scarf!

Steve Madden Tart Coat in Berry, $84.99 at Modcloth

We’re loving this berry color for winter.

Michael Kors Faux Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, $340 at Macys

A dream in green.

River Island Plus Tailored Coat, $119 at ASOS

Powder blue looks good on top of almost any outfit.

Avery Leopard Print Trench, $71.78 at Elvi

Show off your wild (but also warm) side.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.