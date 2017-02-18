StyleCaster
25 Plus Size Winter Pieces to Shop on Sale

25 Plus Size Winter Pieces to Shop on Sale

Leah Faye Cooper
by
25 Plus Size Winter Pieces to Shop on Sale
Photo: Gabifresh

If you, like us, consider shopping to be a a year-round sport, then you know the highlights are stacked towards the end of each season. This, after all, is when everything you’ve been eyeing recently goes on sale. In the case of winter, that time is now.

Click through ASOS, Eloquii, and Torrid, and you’ll find parkas at a fraction of their original price, sweaters under $25, and deeply-discounted midi skirts that will pair perfectly with your favorite pair of booties.

We doubt you need a nudge to go forth and snap up these finds (especially given that it’s still cold outside and you won’t have to wait until next winter to break them out) but for safe measure, we rounded up the best plus size winter clothes on sale right now. Shop your favorites below.

1 of 25

Forever 21 Plus Size Purl Knit Tunic, $16.99 (was $24.90); at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Torrid Textured Knit Moto Jacket, $55.97 (was $98.90); at Torrid 

Photo: Torrid

ASOS Junarose Criss Cross Knit Sweater, $32 (was $46); at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

City Chic Woodstock Tiered Fringe Faux Suede Skirt, $62.30 (was $89); at Nordstrom

 

River Island Plus Pink Checked Cold Shoulder Sweater, $20 (was $76); at River Island

Photo: River Island

Carmakoma Stylish Velvet Wrap Dress, $108 (was $180); at Carmakoma

Photo: Carmakoma

Forever 21 Plus Size Fold-Over Turtleneck Shift Dress, $19.99 (was $27.90); at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

ASOS Daisy Street Plus High Neck Sweat Top with Knot Detail, $11 (was $28); at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

River Island Plus Black Floral Print Shirt Dress, $50 (was $100); at River Island

Photo: River Island

Violeta Wool-Blend Knit Sweater, $49.99 (was $79.99); at Violeta 

Photo: Violeta

Kut from the Kloth 'Catherine' Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $65.90 (was $99); at Nordstrom 

Photo: Nordstrom

Torrid Fox Empire Collection Plaid Crop Sweater, $26.98 (was $44.90); at Torrid 

Photo: Torrid

River Island Plus Khaki Pleated Lace Panel Midi Skirt, $30 (was $50); at River Island

Photo: River Island

H&M+ Skinny Regular Jeans, $29.99 (was $49.99); at H&M

Photo: H&M

Eloquii Studio Colorblock Faux Fur Coat, $44.97 (was $149.90); at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Charlotte Russe Plus Size Striped Choker Neck Dress, $14.99 (was $42.99); at Charlotte Russe 

Photo: Charlotte Russe

Charlotte Russe Plus Size Belted Plaid Shirt Dress, $13.99 (was $34.99); at Charlotte Russe

Photo: Charlotte Russe

Boohoo Plus Natalie Wool Look Cape Coat, $22 (was $62); at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Misguided Plus Size Nude Velvet Wrap Midi Skirt, $14 (was $27); at Misguided

Photo: Misguided

Eloquii Woll Blend Pleated Culottes, $42.99 (was $89.90); at Eloquii

Photo: Eloquii

Boohoo Plus Louisa Parka with Faux Fur Hood, $46 (was $90); at Boohoo

Photo: Boohoo

Beth Ditto Lola Dress, $74 (was $245); at Beth Ditto

Photo: Beth Ditto

Vince Camuto Lace Appliqué Color Block Sweater, $40.05 (was $109); at Bloomingdale's 

Photo: Vince Camuto

ASOS Curve Premium Velvet Contrast Midi Dress With Kimono Sleeve, $33 (was $83); at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

H&M+ Slim Regular Ankle Jeans, $29.99 (was $49.99); at H&M

Photo: H&M

