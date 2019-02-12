17 Plus-Size Bridesmaid Dresses That Will Make You Look (Almost) As Hot as the Bride

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the age of brides (finally) letting their bridesmaids pick their own dresses, and oh boy, are we taking advantage of it. Brands are dropping hot bridesmaid dresses left and right—we can’t even keep up. As someone who likes to look good at weddings (I mean, my future partner could be there, OK?!), I recognize the importance of finding a bridesmaid dress that makes me look good—just, like, not as good as the bride, because that’d be rude. Luckily for all of us, there are plus-size bridesmaid dresses just waiting to look sexy on you.

OK, I just want to get real for a second. I’ve always hated shopping for formal dresses because a) half the time they don’t fit or the brand doesn’t have my size and b) I’m super self-conscious about my arms. So, sleeveless dresses have always been automatically out for me. That’s left me with, what?—maybe three dresses to choose from. But I’m officially deeming 2019 the year we all embrace our insecurities and wear something we think is hot, but might not have tried before. For me, that means sleeveless dresses. Whatever it means for you, I encourage you to go forth this year and wear shit with confidence!

That being said (LOL, sorry not sorry about my rant), I’ve found 17 cute plus-size bridesmaid dresses that we all should be proud to rock during wedding seasons. Sometimes it takes a girl yelling at you from a StyleCaster article to get you to realize you can wear whatever you want, and you will look good if you feel confident in what you’re wearing. So take a vow to be the hottest bridesmaid to ever grace a wedding with her presence. Ready, set, sexy.

Timeless Magnetism A-Line Dress, $109 at Modcloth

Perfect for all those upcoming spring weddings.

Maya Plus Bridesmaid V-Neck Maxi Tulle Dress, $108 at ASOS

A little glitter never hurt anybody.

Azazi Kaleigh in Dusty Rose, $129 at Azazie

I’m in love with the neckline on this dress.

Beloved and Beyond Midi Dress, $144.99 at Modcloth

Dance-floor approved.

Maya Plus Bridesmaid Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress, $143 at ASOS

For fancy weddings that have champagne fountains. (That’s what rich people do, right?)

Azazi Bonnie in Wisteria, $119 at Azazie

Wistful in wisteria.

Everlasting Impression Maxi Wrap Dress, $109 at Modcloth

You can wear this dress long after the wedding.

Special Occasion Burgundy Studio Knit Convertible Maxi Dress, $89.17 at Torrid

You can style the straps of this dress so many different ways!

TFNC Plus Bridesmaid Exclusive Pleated Maxi Dress, $95 at ASOS

Those pleats are perfection.

TFNC Plus Bridesmaid Exclusive Multiway Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

This dress actually looks comfy AF.

Azazi Oceana in Dusty Sage, $109 at Azazie

Dusty sage might be my new favorite color.

Embellished Cami Maxi Dress, $54 at ASOS

The embellishments on this dress are so freakin’ pretty.

Metallic Boat-Neck Mid-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $240 at JIBRI

For an extra-shiny wedding.

Curve Midi Dress with Cape Back, $60 at ASOS

TBH, I’ve never loved a brown dress as much as I love this one.

Chi Chi London Gilded Grace Lace Dress, $179 at Modcloth

I promise this dress is light pink, not white.

Curve Bridesmaid Pleated Bodice Maxi Dress, $119 at ASOS

Flowy sleeves are the way to my heart.

Full-Sleeve Satin Flare Dress, $230 at JIBRI

Can I wear this to every wedding I’m in forever, please?

