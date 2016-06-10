18 Cute-As-Hell Plus-Size Bathing Suits

That everyone should be able to find swimwear they love and that makes them feel great is one of those no, duh concepts that has somehow eluded the fashion industry for ages. Bikinis are not the sole province of Victoria’s Secret models and their willowy brethren, and not everyone who wears a size above a 12 wants to go to the beach in a sad, shapeless muumuu.

Thankfully, the field of plus-size bathing suits has come a long way from the bleak days of the past, and now lines like H&M+, ASOS Curve, and GabiFresh for Swimsuitsforall are coming to the rescue with seriously fun suits you’ll actually want to wear. Whether you’re into high-waist bikinis, surfer-style zip one-pieces, or retro-inspired swim tanks, we think you’ll find something that’ll float your proverbial boat in the gallery ahead.