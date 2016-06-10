StyleCaster
18 Cute-As-Hell Plus-Size Bathing Suits

Photo: H&M/Nadia Aboulhosn

That everyone should be able to find swimwear they love and that makes them feel great is one of those no, duh concepts that has somehow eluded the fashion industry for ages. Bikinis are not the sole province of Victoria’s Secret models and their willowy brethren, and not everyone who wears a size above a 12 wants to go to the beach in a sad, shapeless muumuu.

Thankfully, the field of plus-size bathing suits has come a long way from the bleak days of the past, and now lines like H&M+, ASOS Curve, and GabiFresh for Swimsuitsforall are coming to the rescue with seriously fun suits you’ll actually want to wear. Whether you’re into high-waist bikinis, surfer-style zip one-pieces, or retro-inspired swim tanks, we think you’ll find something that’ll float your proverbial boat in the gallery ahead.

1 of 18

Beachy as ABC Swimsuit Top, $35.99; at ModCloth, and Bottom, $30.99; at ModCloth

Sizes 1X-4X

Banana Bikini Top, $19.90; at Forever 21, and Bottoms, $17.90; at Forever 21

Sizes 0X-3X

Tropiculture Striped Underwire Swimsuit, $55.30; at Swimsuitsforall

Sizes 14-24

Ava & Viv Salute Suit Top, $24.99; at Target, and Star Print Swim Bottom, $22.99; at Target

Sizes 16W-26W

Bikini Top with Built-In Bandeau Bra, $64.50; at Lane Bryant, and Crochet-Trim Swim Brief, $54.50; at Lane Bryant

Sizes 14-28

Leopard Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $47.70; at Ashley Smith

Sizes 12-26

Sophie Theallet Plunge Swim Tank, $98.50; at Lane Bryant, and Printed Swim Brief, $58.50; at Lane Bryant

Sizes 36C-46DD and 14-28

Robyn Lawley Arc Mountain Multifit Scuba Suit, $139.98; at Hey Gorgeous

Sizes 8-24

GabiFresh The Duchess Underwire Bikini, $68.60; at Swimsuitsforall

Sizes 12-24

Moko One Piece, $92; at Rue107

Sizes S-3X

Jungle Print Palm ‘50s Bikini Top, $36; at ASOS, and Wrap Skirt, $36; at ASOS

Sizes 38D-42G and 14-24

Triangle Bikini Top, $29.99; at H&M, and Bottoms, $17.99; at H&M

Sizes 14-24

Graphic One Piece, $27.90; at Forever 21

Sizes 0X-3X

Cactus Striped Tankini, $62; at Addition Elle

Sizes X-4X

Lauren Ralph Lauren Herringbone Halter Mio, $101; at Zappos

Sizes 16W-20W

Costa del Sol Vichy Black Flounce Bikini Top, $29.99; at Target, and High-Waist Bottom, $29.99; at Target

Sizes X-3X

One-Shoulder Swim One Piece with No-Wire Bra, $120.50; at Lane Bryant

Sizes 14-28

Geo Print Tie-Front Bikini Top, $68.50; at Torrid, and High-Waist Swim Bottom, $26.50; at Torrid

Sizes 0-5

