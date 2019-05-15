Nasty Gal Just Launched a New Plus Size Swimwear Collection & We’re Swooning

Scroll To See More Images

Just in time for summer, Nasty Gal has dropped a new plus-size swimwear collection with a gorgeous campaign featuring supermodel Tara Lynn. The body-positive model flaunts the brand’s expansive range of swimwear and beachwear styles, including a variety of cover-ups, mix-and-match two-piece separates and one-pieces. The collection showcases some of this season’s biggest swimwear trends, including ruffled sleeves, key hole cut-outs, ultra figure-flattering high-rise cuts and knotted tie fastenings. The color palette and prints are also perfectly of-the-moment, with hues including summer-friendly neon blue, seafoam green and mauve. There’s also styles featuring this year’s favorite animal prints, snakeskin and leopard. The expanded size range spans from size 0 to size 20 and price points are all in the affordable range, setting you back between just $20 and $50.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be featured in Nasty Gal’s swim launch. The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves,” Tara Lynn said. “It’s really important to look at yourself and focus on what’s beautiful and unique about you. This collection is reflective of that.” The model has been an integral part of the body-positive movement both on social media in the modeling industry as a whole. The model-influencer has graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain and recently was recently featured in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Nasty Gal first introduced plus sizes back in 2018, with the launch of a size-inclusive ready-to-wear capsule collection. Since this initial launch of apparel, the brand has maintained their dedication to offering an expanded range of on-trend styles for every body and shape, and this swimwear drop couldn’t be more eye-catching. Check out some of our favorite styles from the collection below.

It’s up to You High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms, $24 at Nasty Gal

We’re here for this combo of ribbed texture and on-trend tie detail.

Keep ‘Em on Side High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 at Nasty Gal

This ’80’s-inspired high-leg cut couldn’t be more flattering.

Girls Just Wanna Have Sun Cover-Up Plus Kimono, $40 at Nasty Gal

We love this multi-functional kimono because it doubles as a sun cover-up and also just so happens to look good with jeans and a tee.

Rib-e the Waves Scoop Neck Bikini Top, $30 at Nasty Gal

Lilac is officially the swimwear shade we didn’t know we needed until we laid our eyes on this piece.

Strappy By the Sea High-Leg Bikini Bottoms, $24 at Nasty Gal

High-leg + a cheeky bottom? Added to cart.

Snake No Mistake Square Neck Swimsuit, $50 at Nasty Gal

Aside from this eye-catching python print, we love the ultra flattering (and supportive) square neckline on this one-piece.

Strappy By the Sea Triangle Bikini Top, $24 at Nasty Gal

This blue shade looks good on pretty much any skin tone.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.