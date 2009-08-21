Plume Jewels Accordian Necklace

Object Of Desire
Plume Jewels petite accordian necklace, $55, at plumejewels.com
Reason #1
Parsons grad Pamela Johnston designs graceful, historically-inspired pieces in her Brooklyn studio. Using vintage materials and Edwardian-era symbology, each handcrafted piece is delicate enough to become a daily favorite, but also unique enough to stand out.
Reason #2
Made from vintage brass chains and folded silk ribbon, the fanciful Petite Accordian necklaces are regal, while conveying an air of historical charm
Reason #3
We love jewelry that inspires us to get going on DIY’s of our own, but $55 really is a steal for a piece so intricately constructed.