Plume Jewels Accordian Necklace

Object Of Desire

Plume Jewels petite accordian necklace, $55, at plumejewels.com

Reason #1

Parsons grad Pamela Johnston designs graceful, historically-inspired pieces in her Brooklyn studio. Using vintage materials and Edwardian-era symbology, each handcrafted piece is delicate enough to become a daily favorite, but also unique enough to stand out.

Reason #2

Made from vintage brass chains and folded silk ribbon, the fanciful Petite Accordian necklaces are regal, while conveying an air of historical charm

Reason #3

We love jewelry that inspires us to get going on DIY’s of our own, but $55 really is a steal for a piece so intricately constructed.