Whenever I bake, it’s typically from a recipe that I’ve been inspired by from watching The Food Network or something I found on Epicurious that has a 4 Fork rating. However, reading along in my Real Simple magazine this month, I came across a Plum Upside-Down Cake. Two days previous to this I had delicious Pluot’s (a mix between a Plum and Apricot) and with a friends birthday, who hates chocolate (a crime I know), coming up, I decided why not give it a shot. The best part about this dessert is that it takes advantage of the delicious produce that’s perfectly in season during the last hazy days of summer.

Plum Upside-Down Cake:

1 stick of UNSALTED butter (plus 1 tablespoon to butter the pan)

4 plums (or 3 Pluots also called “dinosaur plums” because they look like speckled dinosaur eggs, available at Whole Foods)

1/4 cup and 2/3 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. of baking POWDER

1/4 tsp. of baking SODA

1/4 tsp. Kosher salt

1 large egg

2/3 cup of sour cream

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, 325 if you’re using a dark coated pan, and line the bottom of it with parchment paper.

In a small bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Put to the side for later.

Cut up each plum into 8 wedges. If using Pluots some wedges will seem very thick; cut these in half.

Heat up the tablespoon of butter over medium heat in a skillet/frying pan. Once it begins to brown, toss in plums followed by the 1/4 cup of granulated sugar. Quickly mix to allow sugar to fully coat the plums and toss until the juices from the plums becomes syrupy, about 3-4 minutes, (you’ll notice the juices have started to bubble and the color is a medium-dark pink). Put into buttered pan and lay plums out in a circular pattern overlapping each other.

With an electric mixer, hand or standing, beat the 2/3 cup of granulated sugar with the one stick of unsalted butter until fluffy and white. Next, beat in the egg, sour cream, and vanilla. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and than slowly add dry ingredients to the wet ones with the mixer on medium. Mix until the dry ingredients are just blended (this is very important; you don’t want to over-work the batter, it should be almost fluffy). Take a rubber spatula and scrape down sides of bowl once more and mix from the bottom once to make sure all dry ingredients are incorporated.

Pour the batter over plums (it is a thick batter, but it’s supposed to be, I promise), and bake until toothpick comes out clean. Baking time depends on the oven but the recipe calls for 50 to 55 minutes, (mine took 33 so just make sure you know how your oven works mine happens to work super fast all the time). Let the cake cool in the pan for one hour. Place a large plate over the cake pan and flip it upside down so the cake comes out of the pan plum-side up. If plum cake doesn’t come out immediately DO. NOT. PANIC. Just tap the top of the cake pan gently and shimmy it out.

TIPS: Make sure butter and plums are ROOM TEMPERATURE.

To tell a great Pluot it should be firm with a slight give and be very speckled. The darker the coloring the riper.

*Another great part about this dessert is that you can use any type of fruit that’s in season right now. Sweet nectarines, regular plums, white peaches, etc. Pick what you love and enjoy!