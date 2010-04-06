Pleated Pants: We Promise They’re Not Just for Models

We were in for a surprise from our most recent Facebook Fans poll: Whether or not pleated pants can be worn off the runway. Not only were results not what we were thinking (which was something more along the lines of “if you’ve got it, flaunt it”) the fans answered back with a resounding, “If you’re a model they can be.”

Well if adding extra layers of fabric around a girl’s hips isn’t exactly what some style devotees had in mind then we’re here to convince you that perhaps a few renditions are worthy of making it into your Spring closet.

It’s a matter of finding just the right pair that suits your figure and styling them to further flatter your frame. Here are a few tips on what to look for when buying into the pleated pants trend.



Outfit #1:



Try a pair of higher-waisted pleated pants– the waistline lengthens legs so the pants won’t overwhelm your figure.



Black acid washed cropped bomber jacket by VENA CAVA; Black open vest by American Eagle Outfitters; Grey sheer sweater by Clu; Black high waisted pleated pants by Walter; Black booties by Spring.

Outfit #2:





Footwear is very important when wearing the new languid shape. Avoid any ankle straps– the space created between the cuff of the pant and the strap will make your legs appear stubby. Instead, opt for a basic pump with a solid heel that will visually extend the length of your legs while balancing the looser pant legs.



White short sleeve shirt by twenty; Black leotard by Danskin; Royal blue pleated pants by Tibi; Ivory cutout pumps by Rosegold.

Outfit #3:





With extra fabric gathered around the waist, a pair of with a more fitted ankle gives a polished look for day or night wear. The tapered ankle showcases the narrowest part of your leg — which is always a plus.



Tan double breasted shirt by Standard Finery; Nude and blue print tank by Enza Costa; Purple silk pleated harem pants by Gold Hawk; Gold peep toe heels by GEOX.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Anna, Muse Models

Hair Stylist: June Senkiew, Cutler Salon

Makeup Artist: Taryn Potenza, Pamela Taylor Makeup Studio

More News We Love:

Shopping for: Zoe Saldana

Topshop Celebrates One Year Anniversary in NYC!

Get Ahead of the Fall 2010 Trends