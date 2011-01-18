The Pleat Blog Tells All

Weve been following blogazine The Pleat since it launched last September, and were smitten with the manifesto: serious fashion, not fashion taken too seriously. The Pleaters, as they call themselves, are Julie Chen, Samara DAuria, Tiffanie Graham and Desiree Marr, a group of seasoned fashion magazine editors who honed their expertise at publications including Glamour, Lucky, Jane, Elle Girl and Life & Style Weekly, and, as a team, work to inspire but never intimidate their audience. Their beautifully laid out blogazine site is easy to navigate and replete with helpful style ideas, eye candy and shopping options that inspire but never intimidate. Profiles of It-Girls, Models-Off-Duty and the Pleaters’ favorite bloggers intermingle with up-to-the minute coverage of designers and fashion trends, on and off the runway. We adore their whimsical Nostalgia page and cant get enough of the incredible steals in the DEALicious section.

The Pleat blogazine crew met while living in New York and working for Life & Style Weekly, headquartered in New Jersey. The concept of the site came about during our carpools! recalls Julie Chen. We checked in with Julie and Desiree Marr, one half of the Pleat team, to learn more.

The Inside Source: Where and how did you begin your careers in the fashion industry?

Julie Chen: I decided I wanted to be a fashion editor after watching “MTV’s House of Style.” Cindy Crawford was the host, and she spent an episode shadowing two fashion editors from Harper’s Bazaar. They covered some fashion shows and talked about trends, played with some clothesI made up my mind that was the job for me! Little did I know it was going to be way harder than that. I think I was 11.During my senior year at [the Fashion Institute of Technology], I started working as an intern for the fashion department at Jane. My first job was closet girl at Glamour, where I was in charge of ordering hangers and garment bags. The rest is history!

Desiree Marr: I wanted to be a journalist but have had a potentially unhealthy obsession with fashion ever since childhood (when my yearly highlight was back-to-school shopping at the Esprit outlet). However, I never thought about combining the two until Tim Gunn inspired me to apply to Parsons on the first season of “Project Runway”! I was accepted after I wrote an essay stating my intentions to become the next Diana Vreeland. While attending, I interned at Conde Nast Traveler and Details. Following graduation, I started out briefly as the glamorous closet girl at Teen Vogue and then Lucky. The rest is history for me as well! I ran into Tim Gunn shortly after I moved to New York and thanked him for giving me the courage to follow my dreams. He probably thought I was nuts.

TIS: You study street style, the fashion runways and everything in between, but what style icons or periods do you return to for fashion inspiration time and time again?

JC: I love looking at the wealthy women in Slim Aarons photos from the ’50s thru the early ’80’s. Stevie Knicks. Stylist Catherine Baba. Clich, but Chloe Sevigny. The ’70s and early ’80s Connecticut preppy (“Ice Storm” to “Who’s the Boss”). ’70’s Halston. And Nan Kempner.

DM: Julie is way classier than I am! Joan Collins and every character on “Dynasty” in a white faux fur stole and giant shoulder pads. Jem and the Holograms and especially the Misfits. Cindy Mancini from Can’t Buy Me Love. I love the entire menswear movement and think there is nothing sexier than a woman who can wear a suit, preferably a YSL Le Smoking. Fictionally, Auntie Mame. Currently Cate Blanchett and Diane Kruger. But its perhaps my grandma who is the best dressed woman I know. Granted you have to love sequins, metallic purses (with matching shoes of course!), all shades of purple, piled on jewelry and chopsticks poking out of your giant updo, but who doesn’t?

TIS: What fashion trends are exciting you for Spring 2011?

JC: I sound like a scratched CD, but the ’70s!!! I like the floatier, looser, less structured shape of the clothes, high waistlines and lower hemlines. I like that bags are staying structured with longer shoulder straps, and skirts are simpler and longer.

DM: I can’t believe I am saying this, but I am kind of looking forward to minimalism. I am starting to get a bit tired of the over-embellishment (especially studs and chains), the animal prints, the constant layering and complicated dressing. Anything streamlined that is unfussy and chic sounds good to me!

TIS: Is there a dream piece from a 2011 Spring fashion collection that you are coveting right now?

JC: I would like the entire Fendi spring runway show. Or at least a bag and a pair of shoes.

DM: Nicholas Kirkwood for Rodarte’s hand-carved wood platforms are detailed and elaborate, yet still maintains a slight boho, ’70s-style sense of ease. They remind me of the faux wood paneling in my grandparents home, combined with trees from Santa Cruz, alongside the brown retro print from my parent’s old couch.



TIS: Are there smaller clothing collections or fashion designers really exciting you at the moment?

JC: I kept seeing this amazing dress around my neighborhood. Two of my friends had it; they told me it was by Electric Feathers. Also love this new swim and resort line by Laura Woodard from Blue Stripe PR. It’s called Salty Seas.

DM: They aren’t exactly small designers but my friends,Carly Cushnie andMichelle Ochs from Cushnie et Ochs, truly blow me away. For being so young, their craftsmanship, maturity and sense of restraint is unheard of. I guarantee they will be competing with the larger design houses in no time. I am also obsessed with many talented Australian designers, including Zimmerman, making their way to U.S. shores. Also love any bag designed by Olivia Harris and I am beyond picky about bags.



TIS: What are five fashion pieces that you’ve kept in your wardrobe for years or simply can’t live without?

JC: I have a pathological buying problem with

1. Chambray shirts

2. Trench coats

3. Plain grey sweatshirts

4. Striped sailor shirts (last count I had 9 versions, plus a dress).

5. A rotating cast of floaty, super feminine, ’70s chiffon dresses that never get thrown out.



DM:

1. Leather jackets are a staple. I swear you can throw a motorcycle jacket over anything and instantly appear chic (and slightly edgy).

2. Anything disco-y, glittery and sequined as if I am headed to a party… because you never know when you might end up at one, so you better be ready!

3. Blazers of all kinds, be it slouchy, tailored, boyfriend, you name it. Including vintage YSL and Givenchy bought on eBay.

4. Costume jewelry, especially cocktail rings that are big and bold! (I don’t even own a genuine gemstone)

5. Ankle boots in every shape, color and material. The higher the better. I trip in flats and can run in heels. Seriously.



TIS: What we can look forward to in the coming year from The Pleat blogazine?

JC: We’d like to be more service oriented to our readers in terms of fashion or shopping advice, and will eventually be incorporating short videos on the site.

DM: Julie has a great idea to show readers how to create a cute wardrobe for every day of the week using very few pieces: like 10 pieces = 1 week of dressing. Also look for some tried-and true postings where we test out figure-fixing products and other less traditional fashion items, such as sneakers that tone you up or bras that enhance your bust size by two whole cups. Do they really work? Also, well explore ways to wear some of the crazier pieces on the runway in the real world.

Julie Chen tells The Inside Source that when she regrets not buying something retail and obsesses over the item forever, eventually, she finds herself stalking it on eBay. Disiree Marr proudly states that shes been shopping eBay longer than anyone I know. Its even on record from her days at Lucky.

Both Chen and Marr love finding discounted upscale beauty products on eBay. They gave us a peek at their current obsessions. Disiree Marr claims that searching for her picks was difficult because I kept stopping to bid on stuff!