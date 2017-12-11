StyleCaster
Share

9 Gifts That Can Help Close the Pleasure Gap

What's hot
StyleCaster

9 Gifts That Can Help Close the Pleasure Gap

Elizabeth Yuko
by
9 Gifts That Can Help Close the Pleasure Gap
9 Start slideshow
Photo: HarperCollins, Lovehoney, Dame / Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows

It’s almost 2018 and definitely (past) time to close the pleasure gap. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, it stems from the fact that men are twice as likely to have an orgasm during sex than women. Not only that, but people with vaginas are far less likely to have a satisfying sexual experience when penises are involved. If this works for you and your partner, more power to you, but if not, know that there’s more to good sex than a few pumps and a sigh.

MORE: The Most Important Factors Women Need to Orgasm

Thankfully, we’re moving past the point where penis-in-vagina sex is seen as the ultimate act—which concludes when the person with the penis orgasms—and embracing a much broader concept of pleasure. We’re done with being passive sexual participants and want the same for our loved ones.

Here are some gift ideas for products that will help close the pleasure gap—whether that’s helping them take their orgasms into their own hands, working with a disability, or ensuring that both partners enjoy themselves.

A version of this article originally appeared on SheKnows.com

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Desire Luxury Orgasm Balm
Desire Orgasm Balm

From nips to clits, this will get you tingly all over.

Desire Orgasm Balm, $24.99 at Lovehoney.com

Photo: Lovehoney.com
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Broad City Mind My Vagina Water Based Lubricant
Broad City Mind My Vagina water-based lubricant

Because sometimes a little lube can go a long way to making sex more pleasurable.

Broad City Mind My Vagina Water-Based Lubricant, $12.99 at Lovehoney.com

Photo: Lovehoney.com
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Vibrator Gripping Aid
Vibrator gripping aid

People with disabilities deserve a fulfilling sex life too. This aid can help those who need some help holding a vibrator.

Vibrator gripping aid, $64.61 at Spokz

Photo: Spokz
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Eva II
Eva II

Use this product alone or as a couple to help ensure all parties involved get something out of the experience.

Eva II, $135 at Dame

Photo: Dame
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide |
Desire luxury USB rechargeable bullet vibrator

Sometimes good things come in small packages.

Desire luxury USB rechargeable bullet vibrator, $64.99 at Lovehoney.com

Photo: Lovehoney.com
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Le Wand rechargeable massager
Le Wand rechargeable massager

Everyone appreciates a good massage.

Le Wand gray rechargeable massager, $170 at Le Wand

Photo: Le Wand
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | B-Vibe novice plug
B-Vibe novice plug

Bottoms up.

B-Vibe novice plug in fuschia, $130 at B-Vibe

Photo: B-Vibe
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Sex-aid sling
Sex-aid sling

Another option for people with disabilities.

Sex-aid sling, $404 at Spokz

Photo: Spokz
STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | 'Becoming Cliterate'
'Becoming Cliterate'

Your sexual pleasure bible.

Becoming Cliterate: Why Orgasm Equality Matters — And How to Get It, $26.99 at HarperCollins

Photo: HarperCollins

Next slideshow starts in 10s

24 Delicious Ways to Get Your Pasta Fix

24 Delicious Ways to Get Your Pasta Fix
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Desire Luxury Orgasm Balm
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Broad City Mind My Vagina Water Based Lubricant
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Vibrator Gripping Aid
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Eva II
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide |
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Le Wand rechargeable massager
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | B-Vibe novice plug
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | Sex-aid sling
  • STYLECASTER | Pleasure Gap Gift Guide | 'Becoming Cliterate'
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share