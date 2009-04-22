Please Hold

Motorola’s newest phone is green in more ways than one. Yes, the phone itself is lime green, but more impressively, the new W233 Renew is the first certified Carbonfree® cell phone on the market.

Made from recycled plastic water bottles, the W233 has an energy efficient battery, is shipped in recycled packaging materials, and even comes with a postage-paid recycling envelope to make recycling the phone when you are done even easier. Motorola is even offsetting the amount of energy required to manufacture, distribute, and operate the phone through an alliance with the Carbonfund.

Plus, it has 9 hours of talk time, dual-band GSM, MMS and GPRS, a music player, and up to 2GB of removable memory. Leave it to Motorola to create the greenest green (colored) phone on the market right now.