Playlist: Top Tracks Straight Off The Victoria’s Secret Runway

A lot of attention is lavished on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for all the reasons one would expect: scantily clad models, over-the-top costumes, and statement-making heels. But for the past few years, the musical talent at the show has risen to a caliber that sometimes—arguably—steals the spotlight even from the models themselves. In 2006, the show boasted mega-star Justin Timberlake, for example, and just last year Jay-Z and Kanye West took the stage for a duet.

This year, the show featured three killer music talents—Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Bruno Mars—that each brought his or her own brand of swagger to the stage. But even outside the live acts, the show’s producers take pains to put together a playlist that would make anyone want to prance up and down the catwalk.

Here, we’ve rounded up the top tracks from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, so that you can prance around your apartment in your underoos with a killer soundtrack, if you’re so inclined.

Ed Note: The first three songs were remixed and blended together, so consider the first few tracks more inspirational than exact.

1. Break On Through [To the Other Side] (Remix) — The Doors

2. Get Ur Freak On (Remix) — Missy Elliott

3. Rebel Yell — Billy Idol

4. Diamonds — Rihanna

5. Locked Out of Heaven — Bruno Mars

6. As Long As You Love Me — Justin Bieber

7. Beauty and a Beat — Justin Bieber

8. Young Girls — Bruno Mars (New!)

9. Fresh Out the Runway — Rihanna (New!)

10. Feel the Love — Rudimental

Download this playlist (excepting the new, unreleased tracks) on Spotify now!