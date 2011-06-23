Playing Celebrity Dress-Up with the Resort 2012 Collections

It’s time for the fashion guessing game. As the Resort 2012 presentations wrap, it’s fun to wonder which looks will end up on those select few who capture our fashionable attention.
I’ve chosen some of those savvy select few and matched them with looks that highlight their particular way with style.
Take a look at the slide show and decide, is it a match made in heaven?
Photos: SIPA, imaxTree
Emma Stone isn't afraid of print or color, which makes this tropical Versace perfect for her.
This pink and polkadot Prabal Gurung dress would be too youthful for most A-listers, but for Hailee Steinfeld, it's perfect.
Kate Bosworth's love for color and above-the-knee hemlines should lead her straight to this Diane von Furstenberg dress.
Like all the classic gamines before her, Kirsten Dunst's style favors the somewhat boxy but certainly not unpretty look of this Moschino number.
Oh, to be Rachel Bilson. Put on something creamy, dreamy and Chanel-y and you're set.
Never afraid of a strong look, this vest, pants, hat and brogues ensemble from The Row would be carried well by the perpetually chic Diane Kruger.