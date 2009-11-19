Playgirl’s Levi Johnston: Airport Diva

We know what you’re thinking: what’s an airport diva? Well…we’ll tell you; it’s not Beyonce being the female version of a hustler aboard Jet Blue (although, how fun does that sound?). It’s Bristol Palin’s baby daddy Levi Johnston thinking he deserves star treatment at JFK, fresh off a Playgirl full-frontal cover shoot. We won’t even point out the double standards of knocking up a girl, while she gets ridiculed, and he gets paid.

Waiting to board American Airlines, Johnston refused to stand in line with the other passengers, one of which was Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. Sorry, but if George Costanza can stand in line, buddy, your Alaskan ass can, too. Johnston then supposedly insisted on sitting up front in first class wearing big Olsen-sized sunglasses.

Better get over the celeb-fright, Levi. We’re about to see your full monty, soon enough.