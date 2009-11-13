Playgirl Photos Taken Just Yesterday, Levi Johnston Already Planning a Movie

Levi Johnston, ex-boyfriend of Bristol Palin (maybe you remember her mother, the neurotic Sarah Palin), is hoping to take his “acting-skills” to the big screen in the form of a memoir. Johnston’s Playgirl shoot hasn’t even hit the newsstands and already he’s planning his next fame-hoarding act.

According to Johnston’s manager Tank Jones, he’s posing nude not for fame, but rather “he’s doing Playgirl because he wants to do Playgirl.” Right, like we believe that for one second… Jones continues to blab about Johnston’s shoot to Us Weekly by saying “People are going to see more of Levi than they thought. There was a hockey stick involved.” We’re naively praying he’s making bank to get a jump-start on his 11-month-old son’s retirement fund.