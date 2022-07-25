Give Your Earring Stack A Sexy, Celeb-Approved Upgrade With The Playboy x Studs Collab

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chances are, you’ve been wearing simple gold hoops in your first piercing for the last year and have no plans on changing that for the foreseeable future. That’s fine—Bella Hadid is doing it, Hailey Bieber’s doing it and quite frankly, so am I. But what about your other piercings? You know, the cartilage one your mom hates, the second piercing you got on a whim at the mall and the other three climbing up your ear? They deserve some attention too and the new Playboy X Studs collab simply can’t be ignored.

The art of curating the perfect combination and balance of multiple earrings is known as creating an earscape or ear stack. I like to think of ear stacks as a fun and personable way to accessorize on a daily basis. When you tuck your hair behind your ear or wear your hair in a slicked-back bun, you’re giving your ear stack a moment in the spotlight and showing off the most detailed element of your personal style.

The setup of your stack is up to you, but jewelry brands like Studs make it really easy to find inspiration. Studs sells pre-grouped sets of earscapes to help streamline your design process in addition to individual earrings. The Playboy x Studs collab is the accessory set to be added to the collection and features so many bunny years, that they’re bound to improve your hearing (not really but they will look cute).

The limited edition Y2K-inspired Playboy collection includes 14 different ear pieces that are meant to be mixed and matched. Similar to the current Barbiecore trend, the Playboy bunny ears bring us back to the era of unapologetically sexy outfits, bubblegum pink, mini skirts and fluffy feather pens. Two Playboy playmates, Carolina Ballesteros and Gillian Chan, are featured in the campaign but they’re not the only celebs with a love for earscapes.

Emma Chamberlain, Selena Gomez and Dixie D’Amelio are just a few celebrities (and fashion icons) that regularly rock an earstack. Keep scrolling to get the look.

Playboy Charm Huggie

The Playboy bunny logo is iconic and deserves recognition beyond the sticker options at the tanning salon. This charm will be the main focus of your earscape.

Playboy Padlock Hoop

Ok, if you are going to switch out your plain gold hoops for something, it better be this pair of padlock hoops. The shape is unexpected but subtle enough to be an everyday staple.

Playboy Vacation Set

If you’re headed on a summer trip you’ll need more than just vacation outfits! Complete your look with this Playboy vacation earring set.

Playboy CZ Safety Pin Earrings

I clearly remember having a collection of safety pin earrings back in middle school so I love this pair of throwback earrings.

Silver Playboy Essentials Set

Silver jewelry is slowly but surely winning over my heart (and my ear space). This set is easy to mix with gold or silver pieces you already have and you get a discount for buying the set instead of each piece individually.