Playboy: Marge Simpson, Newest (And Cutest) Cover Girl

At this moment, Marge Simpson on the cover of Playboy doesn’t surprise us at all. Times like these pretty much mean anything goes and we just find it absolutely hysterical that this is the case.

Marge appears nude on the cover with a Playboy bunny chair covering her in the appropriate places, leaving it sort of tasteful. Yet, we haven’t decided if this is pushing the envelope a little to far… Maybe Playboy is trying to rake in a new target market? Those who have cartoon fetishes, or something along those lines?

Hopefully the centerfold isn’t Marge… Otherwise, it’s kind of a cute idea. Also check out the 1971 cover she is emulating.