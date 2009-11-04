Playboy Covers: The Most Iconic of All Time

Playboy is not just a historical platform where women can freely express their sexuality, body, and mind, but a literary work of art. Featuring some of the most prominent writers of our time on subjects far less trivial than other magazines tend to cover, Playboy is truly a magazine to celebrate.

Here’s a look back at what founder and Editor-in-Chief Hugh Hefner has accomplished since 1953:

When Playboy was a mere 50 cents, and all full body shots on the cover were not yet suitable. Look closely at this cover, and in the corner you’ll spot the original Playboy bunny.

1970: The issue costs a whopping dollar and nipples become suitable for cover shoots.

1971: Playboy blurs the lines between white and black, making this cover forever iconic.

1970: Playboy debuts their first ever set of Playmate twins on a cover.

1985: Madonna graces the cover of Playboy. We’re guessing she styled herself for this cover shoot.

1994: Red hot Anna Nicole Smith takes the grunge ’80s look and flips it upside down with a whole new kind of woman. Smith appeared on the cover of Playboy three times.

1995: One more reason to love Drew Barrymore. How adorable is this cover?

2007: Mariah Carey looks major on this almost modern-day cover of Playboy.

2008: Playboy‘s international editions are just as juicy. Had to include the retro Lily Cole cover.

2008: We can’t forget Playboy‘s latest and greatest Girls Next Door. After all Bridgett, Kendra, and Holly won Hugh’s heart and probably all of those who watched at home with a jealous eye.

2009: Carmen Electra doing what she does best, looking drop-dead sexy this past year.

2009: The only cool thing Heidi Montag has ever done.

2009: Playboys latest collectors edition cover has us cracking up. How cute is Marge?