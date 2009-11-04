StyleCaster
Share

Playboy Covers: The Most Iconic of All Time

What's hot
StyleCaster

Playboy Covers: The Most Iconic of All Time

Arielle
by

Playboy is not just a historical platform where women can freely express their sexuality, body, and mind, but a literary work of art. Featuring some of the most prominent writers of our time on subjects far less trivial than other magazines tend to cover, Playboy is truly a magazine to celebrate.

Here’s a look back at what founder and Editor-in-Chief Hugh Hefner has accomplished since 1953:

image

When Playboy was a mere 50 cents, and all full body shots on the cover were not yet suitable. Look closely at this cover, and in the corner you’ll spot the original Playboy bunny.

image

1970: The issue costs a whopping dollar and nipples become suitable for cover shoots.

image

1971: Playboy blurs the lines between white and black, making this cover forever iconic.

image

1970: Playboy debuts their first ever set of Playmate twins on a cover.

image

1985: Madonna graces the cover of Playboy. We’re guessing she styled herself for this cover shoot.

image

1994: Red hot Anna Nicole Smith takes the grunge ’80s look and flips it upside down with a whole new kind of woman. Smith appeared on the cover of Playboy three times.

image

1995: One more reason to love Drew Barrymore. How adorable is this cover?

image

2007: Mariah Carey looks major on this almost modern-day cover of Playboy.

image

2008: Playboy‘s international editions are just as juicy. Had to include the retro Lily Cole cover.

image

2008: We can’t forget Playboy‘s latest and greatest Girls Next Door. After all Bridgett, Kendra, and Holly won Hugh’s heart and probably all of those who watched at home with a jealous eye.

image

2009: Carmen Electra doing what she does best, looking drop-dead sexy this past year.

image

2009: The only cool thing Heidi Montag has ever done.

image

2009: Playboys latest collectors edition cover has us cracking up. How cute is Marge?

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share