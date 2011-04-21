Playboy Bunnies Get A New Marchesa Look

This is basically amazing. Marchesa revamped the iconic Playboy bunny ensemble as a one-off in celebration of the opening of a new Playboy Club in London in June (just in time for Will to return from his honeymoon!).

Complete with decidedly signature Marchesa touches by designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, it looks to have that ethereal bodice, soft draping and general sense of couture. Who knew the bunny costume could be so pretty?

Georgina explained via Vogue UK. “We’ve taken our inspiration from the original costume but added Marchesa’s signature details, such as hand draping and embroidery, while staying true to the Playboy Bunny’s classic corset silhouette. The result is a modern, yet feminine interpretation of this legendary look.” The look will be auctioned off for Breast Cancer Awareness after it’s unveiled. Unfortunately, it won’t be produced for all the girls to wear daily. I might consider applying for a job if it were…