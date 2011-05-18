Playboy 2011 Sex Survey: Shocking How Many Virgins Are Left!

Considering the fact that we live in an incredibly oversexualized society, it comes as a major shock that 40 percent of 18 to 24 year olds are still virgins. This is just one of many revealing findings in Playboy‘s 2011 sex survey, featured in the mag’s June issue.

Back in 1983, Playboy conducted the biggest sex poll in history, which surveyed 65,396 male and 14,928 female readers. Now, almost three decades later, Playboy has done it again. They surveyed 8,002 male and 2,001 female online readers, in additionto 1,210 men and 1,100 women who weren’t necessarily Playboy readers.

Needless to say, the findings are just a little different in2011 what with the whole introduction of the Internet and all. Read on for some very interesting sex facts you may not have known.

27% of men and 23% of women have been photographed or filmed nude. 15% of men and 9% of women have been photographed or filmed having sex.

Over 50% of the men and women shave their pubic hair.

16% of men and 46% of women have faked an orgasm.

44% of men and 36% of women have watched porn with his/her significant other.

16% of adults have sexted nude inappropriate photos or messages.

17% of men and 15% of women have answered the phone during sex.

24% of men and 13% of women who have had an STD did not inform their partner(s) after being diagnosed.

24% of men and 20% of women don’t worry about protecting themselves against STDs.

40% of adults between 18 and 24 years old are still virgins.

3% of men and 24% of women say they have never masturbated.

20% of men and 29% of women never receive oral sex from their partners.

58% of men and 61% of women say they would still date someone if they weren’t getting oral sex.

54% of women claim to have a “G spot”

76 percent of respondents admit to having sex in public.

11% of men and 1% of women masturbate at least once a day

46% of men and 37% of women have had sex with an ex after a breakup.

48% of men and 32% of women have had sex with a co-worker.