Play Dress-Up With Polyvore: Update Your Tribal and Ethnic Prints For Spring

It’s been said that spring is all about transition — you know, out with the old, in with the new. But sometimes letting go of our favorite trends from last season is a lot harder to do than it seems. After all, if a fabulous shirt or pair of pants have earned you rave reviews from friends and fam, it seems silly to just hide it in the back of your closet in the hopes that it will “spring anew” a few seasons down the road.

Thankfully, our pals at Polyvore have a way of framing things (um, literally) in a way that shows us that nothing — including fashion — is ever impossible to achieve. Case in point: You know all those tribal and ethnic prints you love so much? Well, you can still integrate them into the hottest trends of the moment using the six creative boards above as a guideline. From neons to neutrals, trust us when we say being a part of THIS stylish tribe has never been easier.

