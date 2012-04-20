Learn how to upgrade last season's print into this season's hottest trends with the help of our friends at Polyvore!
StyleCaster
Share

Play Dress-Up With Polyvore: Update Your Tribal and Ethnic Prints For Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Play Dress-Up With Polyvore: Update Your Tribal and Ethnic Prints For Spring

Summer K
by
Play Dress-Up With Polyvore: Update Your Tribal and Ethnic Prints For Spring
6 Start slideshow

It’s been said that spring is all about transition — you know, out with the old, in with the new. But sometimes letting go of our favorite trends from last season is a lot harder to do than it seems. After all, if a fabulous shirt or pair of pants have earned you rave reviews from friends and fam, it seems silly to just hide it in the back of your closet in the hopes that it will “spring anew” a few seasons down the road.

Thankfully, our pals at Polyvore have a way of framing things (um, literally) in a way that shows us that nothing — including fashion — is ever impossible to achieve. Case in point: You know all those tribal and ethnic prints you love so much? Well, you can still integrate them into the hottest trends of the moment using the six creative boards above as a guideline. From neons to neutrals, trust us when we say being a part of THIS stylish tribe has never been easier.

(Have a fave tribal or ethnic look you can’t live without? Make sure to share it on the SC picture boards!)

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Polyvore member S-h-e shows us that you can add a sexy element to your ethnic separates by pairing them with flirty spring offerings like pretty pleated skirts and semi-sheer tops and cardigans.

Ready to go bold? Follow lovelypao's lead and play mix-n-match with ethnic/tribal patterns and fun neon colors.

Love the classic look of a neutral trench like Polyvore member Rearay? Don't be afraid to take a timeless piece like this and mix it up with an ethnic dress or romper.

Ready to retire most of your tribal and ethnic print goodies from last season? Polyvore pal Bluejay sees endless potential in holding on to your fun accessories for added weekend wardrobe flair.

What can we learn from Polyvore member ? Muted ethnic and tribal prints look urban chic when paired with this season's soft pastels.

When all else fails, fall back on a statement ethnic or tribal piece and then frame it out with stark monochromatic tops, bottoms and accessories (a la this board by ambuscade).

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Way To Look Tan Without Looking Orange

The Best Way To Look Tan Without Looking Orange
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share