Play Dress-Up With Marc Jacobs In His Spring 2011 Video

Remember when you were little and had playdates with friends where you’d empty out your mom’s closet for a game of dress-up? Flash back to the good ol’ days in this cheesy new video featuring the Marc Jacobs Spring 2011 collection. Directed by Kalvin Lazarte, models prance around the downtown Manhattan James Hotel in an unrealistically sunny NYC for a girls’ day out.

While pondering exactly what group of friends would constitute trashing a luxury hotel room with designer goodies as fun, witness the models in their staged pleasantries: drinking wine near a fire place, taking gratuitous polaroids of themselves and whispering jokes that spur bouts of exaggerated laughter. For your shopping convenience, names of each collection piece pop out on screen whenever they make appearances on the models, who are awkwardly dancing with no one in particular.

It’s not so much artistic as it is a moving catalogue, but it’s lighthearted, shows off fab spring looks, and most importantly, makes me want to play dress up again.



