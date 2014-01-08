Want: A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers (With a Height-Boosting Platform!)

What: A rad pair of slip-on sneakers with a height-boosting platform and cool star-print perforations.

Why: If you’re an avid StyleCaster reader, you’ll know we’ve been on the slip-on sneaker bandwagon for months, and called it early on that this style was poised to replace the ubiquitious sneaker wedge among the style set.

We were indeed correct, and while we adore the popular versions by Vans, Céline, and Vince, there’s one small problem: They’re totally flat, which can hinder us from rocking them with outfits that require a small boost.

How: Go minimalist-chic with a pair of super-slim black ankle-length trousers, a white button down, and a black blazer, or throw them on with faded blue skinnies and an oversized coat this winter.

JC Play by Jeffrey Campbell WTF Platform Sneaker, $95; at Nasty Gal