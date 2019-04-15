’70s Era Chunky Platforms Have Officially Made a Comeback

Scroll To See More Images

The barely-there “floss” heel trend that blew up at the end of last year is still going strong—especially now that it’s actually warm enough to wear them on the regular, and not just in your shoe selfies. But with every action comes an equal but opposite reaction. Which might explain why ultra-retro, ultra-chunky platform shoes are seeing a resurrection.

Platforms were the heel of choice back in the ’70s, with a slew of the era’s most stylish icons—from Bianca Jagger to Stevie Nicks—endorsing the surprisingly comfortable, sky-high style. The ’90s also saw a major resurgence in platforms, in large part thanks to music’s prominent influence on fashion trends during the decade. The crossover between The Spice Girls’ obsession with over-the-top towering shoes and grunge god Kurt Cobain’s signature chunky combat boots proved that blockish shapes with elevated heights had a place in everyone’s wardrobe, whether you identified as pop or punk, girly or grunge. In the aughts, platforms made yet another comeback, with delightfully hideous platform flip-flops remaining firm footwear favorites among the decade’s teenage population (I regret to admit I was part of this movement).

Now, it appears this cyclical trend is making its latest comeback, slowing popping up in OOTDs posted to trend-generating influencer feeds, and of course, fashion week’s Spring/Summer 2019 runways. Miu Miu showcased bold platforms with girlish embellishments and jewel-toned hues, while Saint Laurent debuted cartoonish-chic metallic sandals.

Naturally, if the shoe trend fits, we’re willing to wear it. And what’s nice is: With most platform styles, you don’t have to sacrifice functionality (or comfort) for fashion. Whereas other height-inducing shoes shoed come packaged with a side of pain killers (or a two-drink minimum), platforms are surprisingly painless and easy to walk in, despite their soaring silhouettes. Another plus? While chunky dad sneakers and flat-bed sandals have proven that fashion’s obsession with “ugly” trends isn’t going anywhere any time soon, platform heels offer a slightly sexier way to hop on the chunky footwear bandwagon. Comfort, trendy appeal and a few extra inches all in one—an irresistible trifecta, if we’ve ever encountered one.

1. Jessa Platform Heel Sandals, $178 at Free People

The ruched detail give these snakeskin-embossed sandals an extra retro feel.

2. Laurence Dacade Rosange Platform Sandals, $680 at Shopbop

You’ll be ready for the disco in these metallic beauties.

3. ASOS Design Habitat Block Heeled Sandals, $95 at ASOS

The square-toe paired with a stark block heel borrows from both the ’70s and the ’90s at once.

4. Schutz Keefa Platform Sandals, $205 at Shopbop

Crackled silver finishing add texture to these statement shoes.

5. Ganni Leonie Leopard Print Platform Mules, $280 at Net-a-Porter

The latest way to rock the slide silhouette. Bonus point for the leopard print.

6. Sophia Vegan Leather Platforms, $128 at Free People

The chicest way to elevate your look—and your profile.

7. Miu Miu Crystal-Embellished Patent Leather Platform Sandals, $890 at Net-a-Porter

An understated heel profile with patent leather and an extra charming crystal embellishment.

8. Remi Platform, $188 at Free People

The perfect ’70s platform for those days when your pedicure is not on point.

9. 3.1 Philip Lim Ziggy Platform Sandals, $450 at Shopbop

Wearable and infinitely versatile—but still distinct.

10. Tan Studded Platform Sandal, $55 at Pretty Little Thing

These chunky platforms are channeling major festival vibes.

11. Miu Miu Glittered Leather Platform Sandals, $806 at Matchesfashion.com

You don’t need an excuse (or disco dance floor) to sport glittery footwear.

12. RAID Merida Black Suede Platform Sandals, $56 at ASOS

These elevated black heel basics will go with just about everything.

13. Antolina Barbara Platform Heels, $670 at Shopbop

We’re predicting that these braided babes will blow up on Instagram this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.