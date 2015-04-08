20 Ways to Pull Off Platforms This Spring

StyleCaster
Kristen Bousquet
by
Remember when it was cool to wear super-thick platform sandals (ahem Rocket Dogs) or to hang posters of the Spice Girls in six-inch flarforms on your wall? Well, get ready to bring ’em back because platform shoes are making their way back onto the fashion forefront.

Sure they’re cool, but—as stylish as Spring 2015’s versions are, they can definitely present a challenge: How can you actually wear these things without looking too retro or ridiculous? If you’re thinking the same thing, have no fear friends. We’ve found 2o seriously stylish outfits that all incorporate various types of on-trened platform shoes.

Click through and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

Photo: Fashionvibe

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: The Blonde Salad

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: A Style Pixie

Photo: Acid Raiiin

Photo: Yulia Si

Photo: Frank Vinyl

Photo: Xander Vintage

Photo: Tuolomee

Photo: Imaxtree

Photo: Berta Bernard

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Face Hunter

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Victoria Tornegren

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Fashion Toast

