Flatforms Will Definitely Be Spring’s Most Popular Sandals

Scroll To See More Images

You may have noticed that everyone is looking a little bit taller these days. At first, I thought it must be a new photo editing hack or iPhone camera lens, but then I realized that all the pictures on my Insta feed had something in common: everybody was wearing platforms. Thanks to the creative mind of Donatella Versace putting platform sandals back on the map with recent collections, everyone from 5’5″ Addison Rae to supermodel-tall Bella Hadid have been towering at least four inches taller than usual. Platform sandals and heels are here to give everyone a little (or a big) confidence boost this spring.

Versace’s platform heels are probably easier to walk in than a pair of stilettos, since the thick platform sole prevents your foot from sitting at too sharp of an angle. However, if I was heading out for a day of activities, I don’t think these sky-high styles would be the first shoes I’d reach for. What would I choose instead? A quirky happy medium: the flatform. Flatforms are flat platform sandals (say that three times fast!) best known as the more comfortable sister shoes to platform heels.

Flatforms serve many purposes beyond serving major Lizzie McGuire nostalgia. First of all, that they look good with pretty much any wide-leg pant or skirt option, as long as you’ve got a good pedicure. They are also occasionless (this is a good thing), which means that any event that allows open-toed shoes is fair game for whipping out your flatforms. I personally love dressing flatforms up for parties, weddings and night outs because they are super comfortable to stand in, not to mention they make seeing over crowds an awful lot easier. As long as you’re pairing them with fancier dresses, they are special event approved!

Whether you’re headed to the farmer’s market or to a function, the below platform sandals from Zappos will help elevate (pun intended) your look.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Marih Sandal

Schutz is known for making killer heeled boots but the brand also knows how to play up a sandal. These snakeskin flatforms will keep you on your feet for the whole night out.

Brooklyn Strappy Low Wedge

Hear me out: Crocs are the most comfortable shoes in existence, and these strappy platform sandals have major styling potential. The straps are adjustable and they’re waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about getting caught in unexpected spring showers.

Voss Quad Sandal

It’s hard to not wear Dr. Martens boots once you’ve gone through the pain of breaking them in, but if your feet start feeling a little warm in the spring heat, swap your boots for these platform sandals. They have all the grunge of the boots, without any of the blisters (hopefully).

Harbor Brocade Platform

One of the best ways to make a neutral outfit more interesting is by adding a funky patterned flatform. This embroidered pair by Free People will do just the trick.

Demi 2 by Sarto

If you’re worried that platform slides won’t stay on your feet, opt for a pair with straps for more security. This pair of flatforms by Franco Sarto comes in three colors, but I’m partial to this happy yellow hue.

Geno Platform

These plush flatforms by Veronica Beard are technically more of a wedge, but I’ll allow it! The ribbed platform layering give them an unexpected design twist, which will help you justify the higher price tag.