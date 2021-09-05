StyleCaster
Never In My Life Did I Expect To Be So Into Platform Loafers

Bella Gerard
by
Photo: Courtesy of Karen Millen.

This time last year, I was allllllll about a good lug sole boot. The chunky look felt like a far cry from the fluffy slippers I’d been wearing for months, and the idea of stomping around in something big and bold definitely won me over. This year, though, I’m not quite ready to venture into boot territory, so I plan on styling up some platform loafers as the perfect sartorial segue between season.

In my humble opinion, loafers are deeply underrated. That said, I have a feeling that this is their year! Often dismissed as a “work shoe” or pushed to the recesses of the mind and associated solely with private school uniforms, loafers can be incredibly chic when worn right—edgy, even! Have all those fashion TikToks about Dark Academia taught you nothing?!

When it comes to fall and winter footwear, this year’s trends are varied. Like, don’t be surprised if you see your favorite influencers swapping OTK boots for cowboy boots. If you’re looking for a trend that feels a bit more timeless (but still has an unexpected flair), go for the faithful loafer, quite literally elevated by chunky platform soles this season.

Below, read on for a smattering of loafers I have already pre-styled in my head. I definitely need a pair in every color.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Steve Madden.

Lando Black Leather Loafer

OK, Steve Madden has pretty much mastered the perfect chunky black loafer. Exhibit A.

Lando Black Leather Loafer $109.95
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Charles & Keith.

Metallic Accent Chunky Loafers

So many of Charles & Keith’s affordable loafers are sold out, so I’m nabbing this gorgeous white pair before they’re gone for good.

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Karen Millen.

Gold Trim Platform Leather Loafer

 

These perfect Karen Millen loafers are pretty much the only shoes I’m wearing these days. I love them with everything from trousers to shirt dresses to distressed denim.

Gold Trim Platform Leather Loafer (was… $136
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Circus by Sam Edelman.

Eileen Loafer

Another shiny black platform loafer for good measure, this time with contrast stitching and gold hardware.

Eileen Loafer $90
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Nine West.

Gonehme Bit Loafer

For under $100, you can’t beat these incredible patent red loafers from Nine West.

Gonehme Bit Loafer $89
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Steve Madden.

Lando Pink Leather Loafer

Did I mention that same Steve Madden pair comes in Pepto Bismol pink? These are not a want, but a need.

Lando Pink Leather Loafer $109.95
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Jeffrey Campbell.

Recess Chain Platform Loafer

Navy patent platform loafers with a chunky silver chain just scream Dark Academia in all the right ways, no?

Recess Chain Platform Loafer $164.95
Buy Now

 

STYLECASTER | Platform Loafers

Courtesy of Sam Edelman.

Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

These Sam Edelman stunners come in three dreamy hues, but this Maple Sugar leather is perfect for pairing with my summer dresses to transition them into fall.

Laurs Lug Sole Loafer $150
Buy Now

