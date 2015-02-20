Wait, Why is the Oscar Statue Snorting Cocaine?

Well, here’s a loud-and-clear statement on Hollywood if we’ve ever seen one: Prolific street artist Plastic Jesus created an oversized sculpture of the coveted golden Oscar statuette snorting cocaine, and plunked it down on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard, not too far from Sunday’s Academy Awards venue.

This isn’t the first time the artist pulled a stunt like this: Last year, he debuted an eight-foot Oscar with a needle in his arm, a commentary on the death Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman due to a heroin overdose, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This year’s sculpture is also a commentary on Hollywood culture, according to Nick Stern, a photographer who works with the artist.

“The piece is intended to draw attention to Hollywood’s hidden problem of drug addiction that effects hundreds of people in the showbiz industry and is largely ignored until the death of a high profile A list celebrity,” Stern said in a statement on Plastic Jesus’ behalf to LAist, via THR.

He’s got a point.