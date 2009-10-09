Planning the Perfect Wedding: Inpsired by “The Office”

They did it! Everyone’s favorite TV couple, Pam and Jim, tied the knot–not once, but twice on last night’s episode of The Office, prompting the extreme anxiety that results from Krasinski’s strange allure combined with wedding fantasies. The first ceremony was an all out celebration of awkward gyration based on the infamous YouTube wedding dance (watch below). The second was a romantic fantasy elopement underneath the Niagara Falls, with Pam and Jim gazing adoringly at each other, soaked under the water. One ceremony was full of romance and one was full of cheer. Which you would rather have on your big day?

As far as the all-important dress goes, there are many options. As we learned in the cry-fest that was the Sex and the City movie, there are the Vivienne Westwood gown type weddings, and then there are the label-less consignment shop suit weddings. Be advised, make sure that your dress is not something to be embarrassed about when you pull out pictures to show future generations. Read: no ripped tights/leggings with your dress.

Music choice is another important element of the wedding that makes a statement about you as a couple. Maybe a string quartet will play as you proceed down the aisle. Personally, I want Kanye’s “Gold Digger” to play as we walk into the reception. If the guests aren’t laughing, they aren’t having a good time.

Pam and Jim were ambitious enough to have a destination wedding, if not only because they hoped their co-workers wouldn’t show. The location of a traveling wedding says a lot about the bride and groom. Are they treating their four closest and craziest friends to a Vegas wedding officiated by the King himself? Maybe they want to treat their friends and family to a tropical vacation with a barefoot beach wedding. I like The Office‘s choice of Niagara Falls for understated romance, but I would probably be too busy panicking over weather-complications. In the end, they didn’t seem to mind though.

Happy romantic musings to you all…